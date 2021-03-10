How vehicles — whether first or family — become so much more than things that take us places

Last week, one of my daughter’s friends, who is in her 20s, put her car up for sale. It’d been her first car, the one she’d bought in high school, so she posted something on social media about how bittersweet it is saying goodbye to the car that held so many memories.
Almost immediately, as if a person had passed instead of a car, memories started pouring in.
"Remember how many times we took that car to Jones Brothers Cupcakes?"
"Remember that time we road-tripped to Nashville in that thing?"
That post made me think about my own first car. It was a rusty brown Ford Granada with 3-on-the-tree transmission and a solenoid issue that required me to always have a screwdriver in the glove compartment. That thing, mechanically-speaking, was the worst. But just like my daughter’s friend, I have the best memories of that car.
Cassette tapes, band instruments, pom poms, fast food bags — I picture those things when I think of that car. I can almost hear the bad hair bands blaring from the speakers and smell the potent one-two punch of Aqua Net and Poison perfume.
First cars aren’t special for being our first cars; they’re special for being the setting of those once-in-a-lifetime moments that stay with us forever. Those vehicles go hand-in-hand with our burgeoning independence because they allow us, little by little, to drive away from our childhood and into our adult lives.
And as I look back, I can remember my friends’ cars with just as much fondness as my own because the attachment had nothing to do with ownership and everything to do with our newfound independence. We shared that freedom collectively as a group. My friend Lindy’s Datsun, my friend Dana’s big ol’ Ford LTD, my buddy Tif’s Camaro and my sister’s Le Car; I have just as many epic memories in their cars as I have of mine.
Those vehicles were monuments, physical markers of where all of the ITs happened. They were there at the center of our lives as we struck out and did ridiculous, sweet, hilarious, sad, irresponsible, fun and wonderful things for the very first time.
So it’s no wonder we loved them, named them and go on to memorialize them.
I suppose our parental vehicles are mini versions of this. Not quite the coming-of-age-into-adulthood that our first cars were, but memorable in their own right.
When I think back to our first minivan, I remember taking new babies home from the hospital. I remember camping trips and diaper changes, binkies, bottles and blankies.
That slowly morphed into shuttling tiny kiddos to first T-ball and dance classes, then changed its course to participate in middle school carpools, mall visits and sleepovers. Ultimately, it was the car my oldest kids learned to drive in; the car that drove us all to their high school graduations.
Our automobiles are vehicles that transport us from point A to point B. But because of the places they take us with the people we care about, they become so much more.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.