How vehicles — whether first or family — become so much more than things that take us places

And as I look back, I can remember my friends’ cars with just as much fondness as my own because the attachment had nothing to do with ownership and everything to do with our newfound independence. We shared that freedom collectively as a group. My friend Lindy’s Datsun, my friend Dana’s big ol’ Ford LTD, my buddy Tif’s Camaro and my sister’s Le Car; I have just as many epic memories in their cars as I have of mine.

Those vehicles were monuments, physical markers of where all of the ITs happened. They were there at the center of our lives as we struck out and did ridiculous, sweet, hilarious, sad, irresponsible, fun and wonderful things for the very first time.

So it’s no wonder we loved them, named them and go on to memorialize them.

I suppose our parental vehicles are mini versions of this. Not quite the coming-of-age-into-adulthood that our first cars were, but memorable in their own right.

When I think back to our first minivan, I remember taking new babies home from the hospital. I remember camping trips and diaper changes, binkies, bottles and blankies.