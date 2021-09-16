How we’re trying to crack our kids’ video game obsession

Take the decision away from them. Sometimes we let our kids pick. It is, after all, OK for them to like things and make decisions when it comes to entertainment, and getting Sam and Elliott, 5, to pick something they both agree on is a lesson in compromise. But sometimes we have to simply tell them that if they’re watching a movie, they’re watching the one we picked. Sometimes, we say, “Hey, we’re getting these toys out.” Sometimes, you just have to tell them how it’s going to go.

Getting out of the house. We’ve been trying to take more trips to the park to play on the playground, throw balls in the grass and just go on walks.

Just let them be obsessed. We’re trying not to take away their favorite things. Especially as a pop culture fan myself — I have “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” tattoos, after all — it’s OK to be really, really into something.

And how is it going? So far, it’s OK. They’re still talking about their favorite games a lot. For Halloween, Sam will still be Link and Elliott will still be Luigi. But they’re trying a few new things, reading new books and getting interested in things other than video games.

I call that a win.

Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.