How we’re trying to crack our kids’ video game obsession

In our house, we have a few rituals.
Every day after school, our kids have a granola bar and a fruit snack for “snacky time.” (Their name, not mine. But I love it.)
On Friday nights, we always have pizza and a movie. Our kids think it’s so much fun, and my wife and I are glad they don’t realize it’s because we’re too tired from the previous week to cook.
And weekend mornings are video game time.
Rather than watching Saturday morning cartoons, our kids get their Nintendo 3DS. (Yes, they’re a generation behind on video game consoles. I’m good with it. My kids don’t need a $200 Nintendo Switch, thank you very much.)
Sometimes they play Xbox, too, or jump on the arcade I built as a pandemic project, but they usually gravitate toward the 3DS.
Why? So they can play their favorite video games: Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
They love these games.
They love hunting ghosts as Luigi — Mario’s taller, greener brother — and helping rid the haunted mansion of spider webs. They love traipsing across Hyrule as the heroic Link, smashing bad guys with the master sword and fighting the minions of the evil Ganondorf.
But lately, their obsession has gotten intense. Everything is related to Luigi’s Mansion or Zelda. They play Luigi’s Mansion. They dress up as Link, the hero from Zelda. They draw Luigi’s Mansion. They make up their own ideas for video games, and they’re always — always! — based on Zelda or Luigi’s Mansion. (Recent examples: Mario’s Mansion, The Legend of Zelda: Lightning Sword, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Sun, The Legend of Zelda: Ganon’s World.)
Our kids do have a tendency to get excited about something and then forget all other things exist. (We once had to stop watching “Star Wars” movies, of all things, because they got consumed with all things in a galaxy far, far away.)
So it’s time for a break.
Here’s what we’ve done to alleviate their addiction.
Encouraging other things. Our kids love to play outside and draw and build Lego and everything else. But all things started to become haunted/sword/mansion/monster related. So once our 7-year-old, Sam, was done drawing me a picture of Luigi’s Mansion, I asked him to draw me something from one of his favorite books. He then created his own book based off of Aaron Blabey’s hilarious “Bad Guys” graphic novels.
Video game time isn’t a regular thing any more. We haven’t cut them off. We’re not going cold turkey. But while we’re still doing movie and pizza on Fridays — mom and dad still need a break — their video game time is now earned. Chores, good deeds and following the rules are the key to earning some screen time. It’s not coming at them by default.
Take the decision away from them. Sometimes we let our kids pick. It is, after all, OK for them to like things and make decisions when it comes to entertainment, and getting Sam and Elliott, 5, to pick something they both agree on is a lesson in compromise. But sometimes we have to simply tell them that if they’re watching a movie, they’re watching the one we picked. Sometimes, we say, “Hey, we’re getting these toys out.” Sometimes, you just have to tell them how it’s going to go.
Getting out of the house. We’ve been trying to take more trips to the park to play on the playground, throw balls in the grass and just go on walks.
Just let them be obsessed. We’re trying not to take away their favorite things. Especially as a pop culture fan myself — I have “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings” tattoos, after all — it’s OK to be really, really into something.
And how is it going? So far, it’s OK. They’re still talking about their favorite games a lot. For Halloween, Sam will still be Link and Elliott will still be Luigi. But they’re trying a few new things, reading new books and getting interested in things other than video games.
I call that a win.
***
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.