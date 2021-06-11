How we reorganized our weekly schedule for summer (and why it’s awesome)

Here we are, a few weeks out from the end of school.
Are you feeling that summer chaos yet? We are. We’ve been feeling it hard.
The structure of school days are gone. No more waking up at 7, school by 8, class til lunch, recess, more school, afternoon pickup, snack at home, dinner, playtime and then bedtime.
These days, it’s more like wake up whenever, nibble on some breakfast, make a mess, contemplate going outside, play inside, finally go outside, come in because it’s too hot, eat lunch, more playing, more mess-making, begging for snacks, more playing and … it just goes on and on and on.
One day spills into the next. There’s really no difference between weekends and weekdays, night and day or really anything, so our kids ask for movies all the time, video games all the time, the park all the time. Meanwhile, my wife and I still have to work Monday through Friday. (We’re also mostly working from home, so being at home with our kids all the time is awesome, but we need them to have structure so we can get some work done.)
But for our two kids, there’s been no structure. So we did some organizing. My wife and I decided to impose a few guidelines:
First things first, we wake up, eat breakfast, change clothes and brush teeth first thing in the morning. Then everyone is ready for the day. (This is especially important on weekdays when we have to work.)
Then we go outside. In June, July and August, it’s often too dang hot to be outside all day. Once the temps creep into the 90s, it’s simply too much. Too sweaty. So we get a dose of Vitamin D by playing in the sun in the morning while it’s cooler. It’s also conveniently a nice time to sit on the deck with a laptop and a cup of coffee.
Our oldest loves to read, and on hot days he’d sit inside and do nothing but read his books. All. Day. Long. We love that he reads so much, but we also want him to play and draw and ride his bike and do everything else. So he has reading time twice a day: Once in the morning after they’ve been outside and once in the afternoon while his little brother takes a nap. And depending on if we get to bed on time, sometimes he gets more at night.
Meals are at the same time every day. Breakfast first thing. Lunch at noon. Snack at 3 p.m. and then dinner at 6 p.m. Summer fun means the possibility to snack all day, and then they won’t eat their meals. So we’ve cut out all feeding except for those times. It’s made mealtimes much easier.
Select days we go to the pool or the park in the morning. Thankfully with a wifi hotspot on my phone, I can get some work done from the shade.
Friday night is movie night. After a long work week, we don’t want to worry too much about making dinner or having big plans, so we pick a movie to stream (sometimes we set up a “movie theater” in their room with our projector) and order pizza. Easy stuff and they absolutely love it.
Saturdays are usually reserved for some kind of fun activity or place to go. We were staying home a lot, but many places have opened up fully and we’re beginning to venture out again.
Saturdays are also cleaning days. They’re old enough to help pick up and clean, and we knock it all out Saturday morning.
Sunday is video game day. Our kids would play video games all day every day, but we leave it for the hot summer afternoon on Sundays when we’re not doing much else anyway.
Look, kids need a little free time in the summer to goof off and not worry about much, but simply keeping mealtimes and playtimes on a similar schedule each day has helped our kids and helped us, too.
There’s less whining. There’s much less “I’m bored.” And by bedtime, everyone is ready to pass out.
Surely, we’ll tweak it as the summer progresses, but it’s working out pretty well for us so far.
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.