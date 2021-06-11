How we reorganized our weekly schedule for summer (and why it’s awesome)

Then we go outside. In June, July and August, it’s often too dang hot to be outside all day. Once the temps creep into the 90s, it’s simply too much. Too sweaty. So we get a dose of Vitamin D by playing in the sun in the morning while it’s cooler. It’s also conveniently a nice time to sit on the deck with a laptop and a cup of coffee.

Our oldest loves to read, and on hot days he’d sit inside and do nothing but read his books. All. Day. Long. We love that he reads so much, but we also want him to play and draw and ride his bike and do everything else. So he has reading time twice a day: Once in the morning after they’ve been outside and once in the afternoon while his little brother takes a nap. And depending on if we get to bed on time, sometimes he gets more at night.

Meals are at the same time every day. Breakfast first thing. Lunch at noon. Snack at 3 p.m. and then dinner at 6 p.m. Summer fun means the possibility to snack all day, and then they won’t eat their meals. So we’ve cut out all feeding except for those times. It’s made mealtimes much easier.

Select days we go to the pool or the park in the morning. Thankfully with a wifi hotspot on my phone, I can get some work done from the shade.