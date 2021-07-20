How we survived three days without power — books, flashlights, long walks and a new appreciation for electricity

It was kind of a fun little adventure once you let go of your inability to control the situation. We got out of the house a little more. We spent time outside playing and riding bikes. We went on walks. We talked to and go to know our neighbors a little better. We played games. We read lots of books by flashlight.

It was a great teaching moment for our kids — to not only appreciate electricity and all the stuff we're able to do with it in our normal days, but to also appreciate all the people who came together to bring it back.

My kids loved watching all the OPPD workers who swarmed our neighborhood on Monday morning. I think their exact words were, "Can they do magic?" (Because to them, electricity is magical.) They worked hard all day long cutting trees, installing new power poles and stringing up new power lines. Hopefully they didn't care too much about our incessant checking as they worked.

When the power finally came back on at 9:30 p.m., everyone outside in my neighborhood cheered. I was reading a book by flashlight to the boys when their bedroom light and about half the lights in our house came back on. (Anyone else walk around flipping lights on and find themselves saying, "Oh, duh. No power" and forgetting to switch them back off?) We jumped up and danced around and then joined my husband outside to cheer the crews on.