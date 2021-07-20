How we survived three days without power — books, flashlights, long walks and a new appreciation for electricity

Like a good chunk of Omaha, my family was without power for several days thanks to the hurricane-strength storm that rolled through Omaha in the early hours of July 10.
My husband and I were lounging on the couch watching a movie when he noticed brief bursts of lightning outside.
"Is it supposed to storm?" he asked. I shrugged and we both checked our phones.
Yep. Big storm.
I logged into Twitter to check in with my go-to local meteorologists. Seeing that 70+ mph winds were heading our way was enough for us to pause our movie and go outside to make sure everything was put away or tied down. A few minutes later, we were cowering inside as our house — and neighborhood — was battered by the wind. Eppley Airfield recorded 96 mph wind gusts. And I believe it.
A huge tree was taken out and fell on the home just two houses down. Next door, half of the giant maple tree came down on the power lines behind our house and landed on that neighbor's garage. The force of the tree ripped the power lines off most of the houses near it, ours included. Additionally, two power poles on our block were splintered in half, cutting off power from us and all of our neighbors.
I've never been through a hurricane, nor have I ever seen or been in a tornado. But after that storm, I can safely say I hope I never am.
Amazingly, both of my children slept through most of the storm. It wasn't until later, after the wind died down, that a loud clap of thunder woke up my youngest, who is 4. I happened to be standing on the porch, observing the damage when I heard him calling for me. I could tell he was a little shaken up and he asked what I was doing. I showed him the tree that fell down, which happened to be their favorite tree on our block. They used to love running down to that tree and back to our house. Predictably, he started crying, saying, "My tree!"
The next day, we got a better look at all the damage. We took our dog on a walk to check on the rest of the neighborhood. The biggest thing I noticed that morning, is the amount of neighbors out talking to each other and pitching in to help clean up tree debris and other things. In fact, we had a small neighborhood gathering at about 1:30 a.m. after the worst of the storm was over. We checked in on each other and made sure everyone was OK.
You don't realize how important power is to your day-to-day life until it's gone. I know how important it is, but I never realized just how much I relied on it. Without it, we couldn't cook. We didn't even dare open our refrigerator or freezer. We tried to stay off of our phones so we could keep them alive for as long as possible until we could get out to charge them somewhere. Once night fell, it was pretty boring. We lit candles and used flashlights to have a little bit of light. We had to find ways to entertain ourselves instead of our usual go-to: Put a movie on the TV.
It was kind of a fun little adventure once you let go of your inability to control the situation. We got out of the house a little more. We spent time outside playing and riding bikes. We went on walks. We talked to and go to know our neighbors a little better. We played games. We read lots of books by flashlight.
It was a great teaching moment for our kids — to not only appreciate electricity and all the stuff we're able to do with it in our normal days, but to also appreciate all the people who came together to bring it back.
My kids loved watching all the OPPD workers who swarmed our neighborhood on Monday morning. I think their exact words were, "Can they do magic?" (Because to them, electricity is magical.) They worked hard all day long cutting trees, installing new power poles and stringing up new power lines. Hopefully they didn't care too much about our incessant checking as they worked.
When the power finally came back on at 9:30 p.m., everyone outside in my neighborhood cheered. I was reading a book by flashlight to the boys when their bedroom light and about half the lights in our house came back on. (Anyone else walk around flipping lights on and find themselves saying, "Oh, duh. No power" and forgetting to switch them back off?) We jumped up and danced around and then joined my husband outside to cheer the crews on.
I think it's something my kids will talk about for awhile. Maybe they'll even remember "that bad storm that knocked out power for three days" (much like they're sure to remember the last year-and-a-half). And I'm glad for it. It's not always fun, but I do think experiencing things like this are great lessons for kids. It's good to not always have an easy entertainment option — aka screen time — and instead have to go "old school" when it comes to entertainment. It's good to learn an appreciation for things with which we get complacent, such as electricity.