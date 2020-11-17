How we're being COVID-cautious but still living life

Suffice it to say, they’re going a little stir crazy. So while I am happy to put them into athletics and get them moving again, I also know masks will be required, their coaches will take all the necessary measures to safeguard their season and social-distancing will be enforced in fans. Trick-or-treating did not carry that same promise. Neither do packed social events.

We’re also being careful with the things we say yes to in light of them potentially being canceled or rescheduled. We’re all tired of having that disappointing conversation — both parents and kids alike. Everyone is over the crushing feeling of frustration when yet one more thing has been canceled. I’ve even gone as far as signing them up for things and not telling them. Not because I want to surprise them, but because I want to spare them the hardship of being let down — again.

This isn’t an easy year. It may be one of the hardest years yet — for all of us. But we’re finding that when we are able to do something social or when the kids are able to play sports or spend time with friends, we’re more grateful than ever for those opportunities. And when we’re forced to face disappointment, we’re finding unique ways to make new memories.