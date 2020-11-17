How we're being COVID-cautious but still living life

As the month of October dragged on and COVID cases started to uptick, my kids continued to ask what costumes they could get for Halloween. My husband and I were reluctant to commit to anything because we were positive Halloween, like most fun and social things in 2020, would be canceled.
It wasn’t. At least not officially. But eventually, Zach and I made the call. We wouldn’t be going trick-or-treating this year. Not after two of the kids had just gotten over mono, and we’d spent a weekend in the hospital already. I couldn’t handle the kids getting yet another potentially long-lasting illness. We were just getting healthy. For as fun as Halloween is, we couldn’t take the risk.
And yet, since the beginning of November, I signed four of them up for winter sports, they’ve returned to half-time in-person learning at school and we’re agreeing to more and more playdates.
If someone looked at our lives from the outside, our COVID-related choices might not make sense, but the truth is, we’re weighing every parenting decision carefully and case by case. The once-distant-feeling pandemic seems to be closing in on us. More and more people we know are getting it and needing to be quarantined. We are hoping to avoid that outcome, although it might not be possible.
Still, with every new social situation presented, we have to weigh the pros and cons, consider the safety measures being taking and listen to our gut. It’s not easy with five social kiddos. They want to go everywhere and be in everything. They’re tired of their lives being put on hold or canceled all together. And they’re feeling the effects of being isolated more than ever.
Suffice it to say, they’re going a little stir crazy. So while I am happy to put them into athletics and get them moving again, I also know masks will be required, their coaches will take all the necessary measures to safeguard their season and social-distancing will be enforced in fans. Trick-or-treating did not carry that same promise. Neither do packed social events.
We’re also being careful with the things we say yes to in light of them potentially being canceled or rescheduled. We’re all tired of having that disappointing conversation — both parents and kids alike. Everyone is over the crushing feeling of frustration when yet one more thing has been canceled. I’ve even gone as far as signing them up for things and not telling them. Not because I want to surprise them, but because I want to spare them the hardship of being let down — again.
This isn’t an easy year. It may be one of the hardest years yet — for all of us. But we’re finding that when we are able to do something social or when the kids are able to play sports or spend time with friends, we’re more grateful than ever for those opportunities. And when we’re forced to face disappointment, we’re finding unique ways to make new memories.
For instance, we might not have gone trick-or-treating this year, but we spent the day making fun Halloween goodies as a family and watching the kids’ first ever real scary movie. Each of them told me afterward that it was their favorite Halloween yet. Which proves that even if we’re stuck at home with each other during this unprecedented time, we can still have the best time as long as we’re intentional and keep the right perspective. The pandemic won’t last forever, but these special memories will.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
