How will I survive winter break? My kids will be home 24/7

My kids have been back in school for nearly four months now, and it's been glorious.
For everyone.
They get to learn cool stuff, be around other kids and get to be independent and not by mom and dad's side 24/7. My husband and I have gotten to go back to work some. We get the house to ourselves more often. I can clean up around the house and have it remain that way for several hours before they get home. We get to watch our favorite non-kid-friendly shows.
Also, it's gloriously quiet around here.
But last week, we had Thanksgiving break, and it reminded me how woefully unprepared I was — both physically and mentally — to have my children home all day with me for six straight days.
I was nearly pulling my hair out come Saturday of this most recent break. But recently, I went more than a year with my kids home with me all day every day. So what gives?
For one thing, I've gotten used to having regular alone time, and as I said above, I love it. I've missed it.
Second, my kids are getting older. They're getting to an age where they have differing personalities, and they disagree about a lot. And they can get pretty dang vocal about it. (Fighting. Arguing. Tattling has become a thing.)
One child wants to play with the Playmobil Ghostbusters set, but the other says, "No, that's not how you do it." They fight over a specific toy ghost blaster when there are four more a few feet away. They argue about which songs to play on our Google Home speaker and change the other's pick early when it's their turn. My youngest (who can't read yet) gets annoyed when my oldest gets reading time.
I swear sometimes they just look at each other and say, "How can we annoy mom and dad the most today?"
They've also recently started getting physical when it comes to their disagreements. I will hear arguing and then, suddenly, tears. One will come out and say, "He pushed me!" "Well, he wouldn't give me the toy!"
It's like I'm chastising 2-year-olds again when I say, "We don't hit!" (They really are the best of friends and love each other dearly but, you know, they're siblings so ... yeah.)
Honestly, I'm a little nervous about the upcoming Christmas break (which is way longer than Thanksgiving break). I don't think they stay busy enough at home like they do in school. And when they get bored (coupled with going to bed too late because vacation!), they fight.
I need to come up with a better plan. I need to keep a better schedule. (Which stinks because I hate schedules, but my kids thrive on them.) I should probably start stocking up on snacks and craft projects for home as well as activities and ideas outside the house. They need to keep up with their chores, and perhaps there should even be a little learning time thrown in there (even if it's the fun, don't-realize-it's-learning kind).
Not that I don't think kids should be bored. They absolutely should get the chance to be bored and figure that out on their own. And mine do. But if I can keep them mostly preoccupied — or at least gently guide them in the direction of said activities so they can choose — for those 15 days for my own sanity, then it will be awesome.
Hopefully we can be prepared enough to have stuff to do the entire break (and not just cram all the good stuff in at the very beginning). The good thing about Christmas break is there are always new toys to play with. Let's just hope they don't fight over said news toys and we'll be A-OK.
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH.