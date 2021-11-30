How will I survive winter break? My kids will be home 24/7

My kids have been back in school for nearly four months now, and it's been glorious.

For everyone.

They get to learn cool stuff, be around other kids and get to be independent and not by mom and dad's side 24/7. My husband and I have gotten to go back to work some. We get the house to ourselves more often. I can clean up around the house and have it remain that way for several hours before they get home. We get to watch our favorite non-kid-friendly shows.

Also, it's gloriously quiet around here.

But last week, we had Thanksgiving break, and it reminded me how woefully unprepared I was — both physically and mentally — to have my children home all day with me for six straight days.

I was nearly pulling my hair out come Saturday of this most recent break. But recently, I went more than a year with my kids home with me all day every day. So what gives?

For one thing, I've gotten used to having regular alone time, and as I said above, I love it. I've missed it.

Second, my kids are getting older. They're getting to an age where they have differing personalities, and they disagree about a lot. And they can get pretty dang vocal about it. (Fighting. Arguing. Tattling has become a thing.)