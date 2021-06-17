Hydrant parties, Omaha Freedom Festival and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

11. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Greatest Showman." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.). More.

12. Check out the 47th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, the festival will look a little different compared to years past. Instead of a three-day festival, the festival will take place mid-May through mid-June and will feature a mix of online, virtual and outdoor activities that celebrate the arts and support local artists. This year’s central theme is “Put the Heart in Omaha Art.” To see a list of events, artists, music and more, visit summerarts.org.