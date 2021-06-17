Hydrant parties, Omaha Freedom Festival and 15+ other fun things to do this weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place June 17-20.
1. Celebrate summer at Summer Fest. The free event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at River's Edge Park, 4250 River's Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs. Activities will include a bounce house, a 45-foot obstacle course, a 65-foot three-lane obstacle course, free face painting, lawn games, an on-site coloring contest, a chalk art mural project and prize drawings. There will also be a live DJ and concessions from Jimmy’s Hot Dogs, Blue Penguin Shaved Ice and Mr. Ice Cream. The first 300 people into the festival will receive free beach balls and cotton candy. More.
2. Check out a drive-in movie. On Thursday, head over to Falconwood Park, 905 Allied Road in Bellevue, for a showing of Disney's new film "Raya and the Last Dragon" on their 50-foot screen. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets are $8 for one person, $16 for two or $24 for three or more people. Falconwood has a food truck and concession stand with hot food, popcorn, snacks, drinks and a fully stocked bar. Patrons can tune into 101.3 FM to hear the audio or listen through the PA system. More.
3. Have fun at a hydrant party. Kids can have a blast at several hydrant parties this weekend. The Council Bluffs Fire Department will host a hydrant party from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 21st Avenue and South Ninth Street. The City of Omaha will host hydrant parties at three locations Friday: from noon to 1 p.m. at 22nd and Woolworth Streets; from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 1328 S. 52nd Ave.; from 3 to 4 p.m. at 5400 S. 51st Ave.
4. Check out Papillion Days. Papillion Days will celebrate its 74th year with a three-day celebration Friday through Sunday. The event coincides with the city's 150th birthday. This year's theme is “Honoring Our Journey, Celebrating Our Wings.” The event will feature a carnival, parade, Market in the Park, fireworks, live entertainment and fun for the whole family. More.
5. Listen to a storytime. The Omaha Public Library will host several storytimes this weekend. Spot will make an appearance via the Zoom storytime at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Friday, and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Thursday’s Out and About storytime live will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Ms. Katy’s Backyard Dog Rescue, and it will be broadcast via Zoom. There will also be several online family storytimes. See the schedule here.
6. Have fun with The String Beans. Come to Shadow Lake Towne Center's Hy-Vee Amphitheater at 11 a.m. Saturday to enjoy and dance to the music of The String Beans. These four goofy guys perform a wide variety of original, family-friendly songs about all the things kids love. The event is free. Shadow Lake Towne Center is located at 7775 Olson Drive in Papillion. More.
7. Go fishing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host free community fishing events across the state throughout the summer. This Thursday, head over to Towl Park Pond, 9310 W. Center Road, and look out for the family fishing trailer, where families can check out loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction for free. The events are a great learning opportunity for people of all ages who have never been fishing or haven’t fished for years. Participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license. Check out OutdoorNebraska.org for permits. More.
8. Meet a Mad Scientist. This Thursday, head over to Regency Shopping Center, 120 Regency Parkway, for Kids Funfare from 10 to 11 a.m. featuring the Omaha Children's Museum's Mad Scientist. The event is free and is located in the Center Courtyard outside of Pottery Barn Kids. More.
9. Check out the Omaha Freedom Festival. The Omaha Freedom Festival will take place from noon to midnight Saturday at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation, 3448 Evans St. The festival celebrates the Juneteenth holiday, which honors the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day will include family-friendly activities, a marching band, music, educational presentations and more. A concert will take place from 7 p.m. to midnight. More.
10. Celebrate World Refuge Day. Come to the Joslyn Art Museum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate World Refuge Day. The free outdoor event will feature a culture fair where guests can "visit" countries of origin; meet artisans and purchase their candles, jewelry, leatherwork, and more; get a henna tattoo; make a butterfly puppet; and stop by the photo booth. The event will showcase the music, dance, poetry and fashion from Afghan, Karen, Nepali, Somali, South Sudanese, Sudanese and more. Finally, purchase Syrian cuisine from Zaytuna food truck. Be sure to bring a blanket, lawn chair, water bottle and picnic if you wish. Physical distancing is strongly encouraged; masks are required for non-vaccinated persons who enter the building for restrooms or to visit the museum. The Joslyn Art Museum is located at 2200 Dodge St. More.
11. Enjoy a movie at Ditmars Orchard. Outdoor summer movies are back at Ditmars Orchard, 19475 225th St. in Council Bluffs. This Friday's free movie is "The Greatest Showman." Orchard activities will end at 6 p.m. but the cafe, Sweet Shoppe and Bar, will stay open through the end of the movie. A variety of snacks and drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drink is allowed. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and bug spray. The movie starts at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.). More.
12. Check out the 47th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival. This year, the festival will look a little different compared to years past. Instead of a three-day festival, the festival will take place mid-May through mid-June and will feature a mix of online, virtual and outdoor activities that celebrate the arts and support local artists. This year’s central theme is “Put the Heart in Omaha Art.” To see a list of events, artists, music and more, visit summerarts.org.
13. Participate in the Nebraska Passport Program. The purpose of the program is to help travelers discover Nebraska’s hidden gems. Now through Sept. 30, people can visit one of the passport stops and receive a stamp (either in a booklet or a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app). At the end of the summer, participants can turn in their stamps and receive prizes. There is no fee to participate, and there is no purchase necessary to receive passport stamps at the stops. More.
14. Celebrate summer reading at the Omaha Public Library. The library's annual Summer Reading Program is happening now and runs through July 31. Register for the program at omahalibrary.org or at any of OPL’s 12 locations. Kids, teens and adults can earn prizes by reading and/or listening to books for 10 hours. Audio CDs, eBooks and Playaways count for the program as well. Log the time for books you read/listen to online to receive/be eligible to win prizes. Kids and teens who sign up will receive a free book from the library. More.
15. Check out a farmers market. Love to shop local for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several area farmers markets are now open for the season. More.
16. Build something. Come to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum to check out their temporary exhibit, "Build It!" The one-of-a-kind exhibit, which goes through Aug. 21, connects different types of engineering with local careers. Visitors of all ages have the chance to invent, design, analyze, build and test their skills. Tickets are $14 for adults, $11 for senior citizens, $12 for active/retired/veteran military (with valid military ID) and $7 for kids ages 4-12. Kids 3 and younger are free. More.
17. Check out a library pass. Families can use their library card to receive a free admission ticket to one of several Omaha-area organizations. Currently, people can check out passes to the Durham Museum, Fontenelle Forest and Lauritzen Gardens. Find out more about the Partnership Pass Program and how to get tickets.
18. Go on a hike. The weather is warming up and it's the perfect time to get out and explore one of the many family-friendly hiking destinations around the Omaha metro area. See a list of 10 fun hiking places.
19. Go ice skating with your kids. Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena (inside Hitchcock Park at 45th and Q Streets) offers Family Skate time from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required at both locations.
20. Make some crafts together. There aren't a lot of crafting programs happening right now, but that doesn't mean you can't make your own crafts at home. Get the kids together and choose from one of these fun kid-friendly crafts the entire family can create together.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance or wear masks.