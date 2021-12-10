I avoided having an Elf on the Shelf for years — until now

I have blissfully scooted by year after year not participating in Elf on the Shelf at my house.
In fact, I wrote an article in 2015 about why the elf wouldn't appear at our house. At the time, I had an infant and a 4-year-old, and nearly all of our friends were participating. I was against it for a few reasons.
First, because I didn't agree with the concept of kids being told to be good 25 days a year versus all year long. I was against it because everyone else was doing it and I like to be different and, finally, because I was too tired to do that and the activity calendar we were already doing.
My views on it haven't changed, and my kids have generally been OK with not having an elf.
Until now.
Last year, my 10-year-old daughter outsmarted me when it came to getting an Elf on the Shelf. Here's how she did it.
Each year, we tell our kids they can ask Santa for anything — with a few stipulations. It can't be a living thing, be too big or too expensive. Santa gifts are not extravagant gifts at our house; they're usually a small toy and some books. It's worked well for our family.
So last year, we visited Santa a few days before Christmas, and both my kids flipped a switch. My son asked for a hot wheels car wash, which hadn’t been made in years and, even though it was small and inexpensive, was very difficult to find. My daughter asked for an Elf on the Shelf.
Nooooooo.
I thought and I thought of how to get around it. After all, our family spends every night doing fun activities this time of year that maybe other families don’t do. I think it’s great to have different traditions, and I wasn’t going to give that up because we all look forward to and enjoy those activities.
I didn't want to spoil the Christmas magic for my daughter, who is on the verge of figuring out who Santa Claus is. I really want to keep her little and the magic alive as much as possible. So, on Christmas morning, an elf was sticking out of her stocking — along with her books from Santa.
Am I a sellout? Maybe.
Do I love my kids so much that, if they are able to outsmart me into doing something fun, will let them? Absolutely.
Is it a pain to move the elf every night? One hundred percent. However, for us, it’s more of a hide-and-seek game instead of him watching the kids. I still want them to want to be respectful and kind all year long.
So here I am with a dog treat calendar for the dog, an activity calendar filled with fun things to fit into our current crazy schedule and, now, an Elf on the Shelf to keep active and magical all season long.
But my kids love the elf so much that I have to admit that I don’t mind doing it as much as I thought I would. The nights are crazy, but the magic of Christmas is still believed in by both my kids — and that is something I’ll hold on to as long as I possibly can.
***
Jaime Wyant is a stay-at-home mom who was born and raised in Omaha. She enjoys reading, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with her family.