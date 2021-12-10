I avoided having an Elf on the Shelf for years — until now

So last year, we visited Santa a few days before Christmas, and both my kids flipped a switch. My son asked for a hot wheels car wash, which hadn’t been made in years and, even though it was small and inexpensive, was very difficult to find. My daughter asked for an Elf on the Shelf.

Nooooooo.

I thought and I thought of how to get around it. After all, our family spends every night doing fun activities this time of year that maybe other families don’t do. I think it’s great to have different traditions, and I wasn’t going to give that up because we all look forward to and enjoy those activities.

I didn't want to spoil the Christmas magic for my daughter, who is on the verge of figuring out who Santa Claus is. I really want to keep her little and the magic alive as much as possible. So, on Christmas morning, an elf was sticking out of her stocking — along with her books from Santa.

Am I a sellout? Maybe.

Do I love my kids so much that, if they are able to outsmart me into doing something fun, will let them? Absolutely.