I can't believe I'm still telling my adult children how to live

When we had our first child and they handed that tiny little baby to us at the hospital, we weren’t sure we were going to have any idea what we were doing once we took her home. We’d read all the books and babysat my nephew in preparation, but suddenly the care and feeding of a tiny human was entirely up to us.

It was terrifying. We didn’t know anything about being parents.

But we figured it out on our own, day by day. From diaper changes to feedings, car seats to getting her to sleep, we managed to learn the important stuff. We had four more tiny humans and, as they each grew, we kept rolling with the parental punches and learning as we went.

But at some point, I assumed they would no longer need my parenting. Specifically, I assumed I would no longer feel the need to jump in and parent them.

I was so wrong.

Because in my case, it seems I will always see my children as little kiddos who don’t know nearly as much about life as I do.

One of my grown children recently moved out of town and started a new job. Here are some of the things I felt the need to text him in the 24 hours after he left.

1. Make sure you put water in the iron (while it’s unplugged) and turn it to steam.