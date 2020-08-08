I don’t hate working from home. In fact, I prefer it.

Being a working mom, I have always struggled to find that magic balance. The 9 to 5 work day is tough not only on moms but the entire family. You're always trying to factor in needs, schedules, menus, chores and more.
But working from home has been a game changer for me.
Don’t get me wrong — the pandemic is awful. Everyday I’m scared for my loved ones and strangers. I panic about the state of the world. I wonder if things will ever resemble normalcy again. I’m struggling. But if there’s been one positive takeaway it’s been the ability to work remotely.
I am so appreciative that my job has afforded me the ability to stay home with my kids while continuing to work. It has been the best thing I could have asked for — in more ways than one. Here are some of the reasons I’m loving being a work at home mom:
1. Commuting. I spend so much less of my day in the car. Not having to factor drive time as part of my schedule has alleviated so much of my daily stress.
2. Working around family schedules. We have three kids at three different schools with three different drop offs and pick-ups, as well as a boatload of extracurricular activities. This is the hardest thing for me to juggle as a working mom. But because my husband is also working from home, we can tag team the kids when needed. We work to schedule around each other to make sure we can function as parents and professionals.
3. Self-care. I dislike early mornings. I run out of juice late afternoon. In fact, I find I do some of my best work after the kids are in bed. Being able to have a little more control of my schedule works better for my health and productivity. I also find that I’m making more time to eat properly, get a little fresh air and sunshine, and take those quick brain breaks when I need them. I feel better and I feel like that’s reflected in my work.
4. No uncomfortable clothes. One of my very favorite things about working from home is the lack of uncomfortable business attire. I do my best work when I feel my best, and I feel my best when I’m comfortable. Jeans and a sweater beats the heck out of dress pants and uncomfortable shoes. I don’t know how I’ll ever go back to business casual.
5. Household chores. I no longer have to reserve the weekends for tackling all the things I neglected to do throughout the week. Instead, I can easily integrate them into my day. Starting a load of laundry or emptying the dishwasher between conference calls is no problem.
6. Collaboration. When the world shifted, we’ve all had to rely on each other just a bit more. I find myself talking with my colleagues more than ever. We ask one another for advice, tap into skill sets and specialties, learn new methods and technologies, and have a little more understanding as we navigate together.
7. Slowing down. While work events and kids’ activities are important (and we miss them), it’s been nice that they haven’t been all-consuming. We don’t have to rush home for practices, events, concerts and conferences. We don’t have to decide who leaves early to get themselves or one of the kids where they need to be. We get to put our work away at the end of the night and be a family together.
I look forward to the day things resemble how they once were, but it would be nice to continue to work from home now and again. Any other moms with me?
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
