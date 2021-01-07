I don’t want my daughter to be 'sugar and spice and everything nice'

From the very beginning, we seem to set the bar a bit higher for girls.

The old adages make our standards clear: “Boys will be boys” while girls should be “sugar and spice and everything nice.”

While boys are free to make messes, wrestle on the living room floor and generally be rough and rowdy, girls are expected to be neat, quiet and pleasant.

It’s not a very fair deal. In this bargain, boys get to be human and themselves. Girls, on the other hand, get to be whatever is the most pleasing to everyone else — to heck with what they want.

Obviously, not everyone actually believes in or abides by these old cliches. That’s why all of the little boys I know are lovely, well-rounded little guys who are just as skilled at roughhousing as they are at giving cuddles. And why the little girls I know are just as likely to be giving you a hug as they are to be crawling through the mud.

You get it. They’re just great kids who are unencumbered by stupid, outdated gender norms.