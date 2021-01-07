I don’t want my daughter to be 'sugar and spice and everything nice'

From the very beginning, we seem to set the bar a bit higher for girls.
The old adages make our standards clear: “Boys will be boys” while girls should be “sugar and spice and everything nice.”
While boys are free to make messes, wrestle on the living room floor and generally be rough and rowdy, girls are expected to be neat, quiet and pleasant.
It’s not a very fair deal. In this bargain, boys get to be human and themselves. Girls, on the other hand, get to be whatever is the most pleasing to everyone else — to heck with what they want.
Obviously, not everyone actually believes in or abides by these old cliches. That’s why all of the little boys I know are lovely, well-rounded little guys who are just as skilled at roughhousing as they are at giving cuddles. And why the little girls I know are just as likely to be giving you a hug as they are to be crawling through the mud.
You get it. They’re just great kids who are unencumbered by stupid, outdated gender norms.
But despite how awesome the kids in my life are, I think these old cliches still inform our thinking more than we realize. That became even clearer to me when I became a parent because what was expected of me and what was expected of my husband were so very different.
Since I became a mom, I can’t count how many times I’ve been told I should be thankful my husband is so helpful. I should be thankful he changes our daughter’s diapers. I should be thankful he feeds her. I should be thankful he wakes up when she cries in the night. In short, I should be thankful he does the work of parenting his own child.
Of course I’m thankful for that. Parenting is very hard work and it is made so much easier by having a good partner. But, to my knowledge, at no point has anyone ever told my husband he should be thankful for me doing any of those exact same things.
That’s because mothers are expected to do these things in a different way than dads are. We are expected to do all these things selflessly and joyfully, and if by chance we don’t, we’re supposed to feel guilty about it. Cue mom guilt.
As a society, part of us still expects that “sugar and spice and everything nice” thing from mothers, because we expect it from women and even from girls.
When I look back at my childhood, I see how much these warped expectations affected me even then.
At a very young age, I was obsessed with self-improvement and I’d read my mom’s women’s magazines that would tell me how to get more organized, healthier and all-around “better” — and I’d follow their instructions as best I could.
But, of course, since I was a child, I would always find myself lacking and would end up with a never-ending list of should haves, “I should have eaten a healthier breakfast,” “I should have done some sit-ups,” “I should have cleaned my closet,” etc.
Looking back now, I realize how utterly messed up it is for a child to do these things, so I want to make sure my daughter doesn’t grow up to do them, too.
I don’t want my daughter to feel like her value is dependent on how pleasing she is to others. I don’t want her to feel like she is failing to accomplish a never-ending list of should haves. I don’t want her to be sugar and spice and everything nice.
I want my daughter to feel free to be messy, loud and, sometimes, even aggressively unpleasant. I want her to be thoroughly and unashamedly herself.
And that will be more than enough.
***
Ashley Strehle Hartman is a freelance writer and author. She and her husband have one daughter. Learn more about Hartman’s work and books at ashleystrehlehartman.com.