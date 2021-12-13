I ended an annual holiday tradition this year — and it felt so freeing

This year I’m making a big edit to our family’s annual holiday tradition. For the first time in 15 years, I am not sending out holiday cards.
If you aren’t a holiday card person, this declaration is mostly likely met with “Okay? So what? No offense, but who cares?” And you are right. This isn’t planet-shaking news. Yet for those of you reading who are fellow card people, you know the decision to not put together and mail the yearly holiday card is a tough call to make.
I absolutely love family holiday cards — the annual update on friends and family near and far. I have a collection of my favorites from over the years. When December rolls around and I start decorating the house, I’ll take a break to pull out the box of old cards and have a little trip down memory lane.
There are cards from dearly departed loved ones whose presence is missed but not forgotten. Re-reading their hand-written notes brings such comfort every year. I’ve saved cards from old friends who I haven’t seen in years. Their cards are a thoughtful annual mailbox reminder that, even though it’s been a bit since we saw each other face to face, we are still connected and hold a special spot in each other's hearts. I’ve kept fancy cards from The White House and beautiful handmade cards from crafty friends.
When I pack things back up in January, I’ll go through the new batch of cards and pull a few that really meant a lot to me to add to my growing collection.
Growing up, my family wasn't a Christmas card family. The first holiday card I sent out doubled as a save-the-date for my wedding. The following year, it was an update from the newlyweds, and the next year was delayed to welcome the arrival of our first-born son, Declan. The next year was his first Christmas, and the year after that the holiday card once again pulled double duty wishing all well and introducing our daughter, Mara.
After that, I just got into the habit each November of planning what I was going to write, the photo I wanted to include and confirming mailing addresses on my list. But as the years went on, I realized I love to receive holiday cards, but I was enjoying sending them less and less.
This year, I finally made the tough — but freeing — choice to not send a card. Maybe this is forever, or maybe I just need this year off to come back to the tradition next year.
So consider this my holiday card. To those of you reading this: From my family to yours, I wish you all a very happy, healthy holiday season and a wonderful New Year. With love...
The Coffey Family — Peter, Molly, Declan (11), Mara (10) and Murray the Cat
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.