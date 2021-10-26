I finally purged my kids' toys and life is so much better — for everyone

It was too much.

Grabbing more trash bags — these ones meant for donations — I dove into the mess. I gave away or packaged up for storage more than half their toys.

The boys are used to having to clean up their rooms; it’s always been a chore for them. But it’s also always been a losing battle. There was just too much stuff to take care of. Even when I would break down and help them put everything away, the necessary bins, storage and big items, still took up most of their space. Nothing ever felt all that tidy because of the sheer volume of stuff.

Most of the nice and younger toys, I moved to storage. My mother-in-law saved a lot of her kids’ toys and now my kids and their cousins get the privilege of playing with everything whenever they go over to her house. I decided to carry on the tradition. That means the next time we’ll see most of these toys, I'll have grandkids — which is a crazy thought.

The gave away the rest of the stuff in good condition, and what wasn’t nice enough to share went to the trash.