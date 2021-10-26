I finally purged my kids' toys and life is so much better — for everyone

Every end of summer, I deep clean my house from top to bottom. I meticulously go through all the rooms, drawers, closets and even get under all the beds. After the busy school year, and chaos of summer, I like to put everything back in order again so we can have a clean start to the new school year.
But this year, I had big work deadlines and a book release, so I wasn’t able to get the house in working order before the kids headed back to school. While the main parts of the house have been cleaned and organized several times, the kids’ rooms have suffered.
They’re usually in charge of their own room cleaning, even the dusting and vacuuming. But that once-a-year deep clean from me makes a huge difference. And when my three boys started complaining about not having any clothes to wear — even though the laundry had just been finished — I knew something had to be done because their clothes had gotten mixed into the messy calamity.
So I grabbed a stack of trash bags, all my cleaning supplies and a brand new audio book and set out to make sense of their rooms.
I quickly understood why we’d reached this boiling point — they had too much stuff. Because I have five kids — and three of them are boys — we have been the grateful recipients of lots and lots of toys. Birthdays, holidays and hand-me-downs from good friends have all been welcomed happily into our home. But it had now reached the point of overflowing. And because my boys are between the ages of 4 and 10, nothing had ever been permanently put away. Baby toys mixed with toddler toys, which all mixed with older kids’ toys.
It was too much.
Grabbing more trash bags — these ones meant for donations — I dove into the mess. I gave away or packaged up for storage more than half their toys.
The boys are used to having to clean up their rooms; it’s always been a chore for them. But it’s also always been a losing battle. There was just too much stuff to take care of. Even when I would break down and help them put everything away, the necessary bins, storage and big items, still took up most of their space. Nothing ever felt all that tidy because of the sheer volume of stuff.
Most of the nice and younger toys, I moved to storage. My mother-in-law saved a lot of her kids’ toys and now my kids and their cousins get the privilege of playing with everything whenever they go over to her house. I decided to carry on the tradition. That means the next time we’ll see most of these toys, I'll have grandkids — which is a crazy thought.
The gave away the rest of the stuff in good condition, and what wasn’t nice enough to share went to the trash.
It’s been a couple of weeks since the boys said goodbye to the majority of their toys, and nobody has missed them. There are still things to play with, and those things get more attention now that my kids can actually find them. Plus, the kids prefer to be outdoors with the neighborhood kids or on video games. And with another hectic year of after-school activities ahead of us, I don’t think they’ll miss those missing toys anytime soon.
I’m planning to tackle the girls’ rooms next and throw away or package up all their toys. Now that they’re in middle school and high school, we can completely scrub their rooms of those last remnants of childhood and start over. And while I know I’ll be a little sad to leave the pink and princess stage behind and step into something new, it will also feel so good to have a fresh slate to start with.
And for Christmas, I’ve already started campaigning for a trip instead of more toys.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.