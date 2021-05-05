I had a dream and this is how my kids helped me achieve it

As parents, we often make sacrifices for our children. From the smallest things, like sharing our fries (I hate that), to the big things, like donating a kidney. Some of us gave up careers or cool cars, most of us destroyed our bodies and we all gave up on the idea of peace and quiet.
But I just realized this week that my kids actually gave me something huge. And I’m not being sentimental here, saying my kids gave me a reason to live or something poetically intangible. I’m saying that if it weren’t for my kids, I might never have discovered my dream.
I went to college with the intention of becoming a teacher, but never finished that degree. I got married and we started a family earlier than planned, ditching the original plan for another path. I threw myself into being a mom and was wildly happy with that choice, and I can honestly say that my absolute best memories are of all those sunny days spent with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, giggles and bouncy balls.
During the early years, when my kids were small, I read a lot of books. I’d always been a voracious reader as a child, but once high school ended, I was “too busy” for a while. But being home with the kiddos all day began a reading renaissance for me. One afternoon, when my sister came over with her munchkins, she said as I ignored her for a book, “I just saw an author on Oprah. You read books all the time. Maybe you should try writing one.”
Looking back, it’s absurd that a tiny suggestion out of thin air could start a fire, but it did. I started writing, and it felt right. After a few years of treating writing as a hobby, I went back to the University of Nebraska Omaha and studied in the Writer’s Workshop. The hobby became a passion — my wildest dream — and I don’t think my kids can remember a time in their lives when I wasn’t scrawling in notebooks at baseball practices or lugging my laptop with us when we went to the park.
I wrote during nap time and after the kiddos were asleep. I took the munchkins with me to UNO while I picked up textbooks. And, yes, I daydreamed about character arcs while attending parent-teacher conferences.
I chased the dream for a lot of years, and it finally happened for me in spite of being a mom. Yesterday, my first published novel hit the shelves.
But it wasn’t “in spite” of being a mom at all; it was because of it. I hadn’t known that I wanted to be a writer until after I had children. If I hadn’t taken the unexpected baby-detour on my intended career, would I ever have realized my dream at all? Maybe, but maybe not.
The bonus in the whole thing is that I feel like we all chased this dream together. The kids were there while I wrote. They were there when I got rejected. We all went out to dinner at Spaghetti Works when I got an agent and now, for the past few months, they’ve been out here promoting my book with me (as much as is possible during a pandemic).
Not only did my kids show me my dream, but their willingness to hop in and ride along for the adventure has made it a thousand times better.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.