I had a dream and this is how my kids helped me achieve it

Looking back, it’s absurd that a tiny suggestion out of thin air could start a fire, but it did. I started writing, and it felt right. After a few years of treating writing as a hobby, I went back to the University of Nebraska Omaha and studied in the Writer’s Workshop. The hobby became a passion — my wildest dream — and I don’t think my kids can remember a time in their lives when I wasn’t scrawling in notebooks at baseball practices or lugging my laptop with us when we went to the park.

I wrote during nap time and after the kiddos were asleep. I took the munchkins with me to UNO while I picked up textbooks. And, yes, I daydreamed about character arcs while attending parent-teacher conferences.

I chased the dream for a lot of years, and it finally happened for me in spite of being a mom. Yesterday, my first published novel hit the shelves.

But it wasn’t “in spite” of being a mom at all; it was because of it. I hadn’t known that I wanted to be a writer until after I had children. If I hadn’t taken the unexpected baby-detour on my intended career, would I ever have realized my dream at all? Maybe, but maybe not.