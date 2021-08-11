"I hate household chores:' Will rewards help mom fix her disdain for cooking, cleaning?

I love being a mom — love, love, love it.

And by “being a mom,” I mean parenting my children. But many of the other things that accompany the title — like cooking and cleaning — do not elicit the same warm, fuzzy emotions from me.

Recently, one of the women in my virtual book club actually said the words “I love laundry.” After I finished laughing, I realized she was serious. She said there was something very satisfying about putting the little clothes away in baskets.

There must be something wrong with me because the only thing I find satisfying about doing laundry is, um, nothing. I can’t think of a single thing aside from the obvious answer of having clean underwear. I do what needs to be done around the house — we have all laundered clothing, cleaned dishes and swept floors — but I’m never going to be the person who knows what all those extra vacuum attachments are for.

Unless there's some way for those of us who don't love housekeeping to change our way of thinking? Perhaps there’s a method to re-shape or change the way we process or view these responsibilities.

It might seem extreme — shh it’s not — but a generous system of rewards is one option. For example, a vacation.