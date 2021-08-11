"I hate household chores:' Will rewards help mom fix her disdain for cooking, cleaning?

I love being a mom — love, love, love it.
And by “being a mom,” I mean parenting my children. But many of the other things that accompany the title — like cooking and cleaning — do not elicit the same warm, fuzzy emotions from me.
Recently, one of the women in my virtual book club actually said the words “I love laundry.” After I finished laughing, I realized she was serious. She said there was something very satisfying about putting the little clothes away in baskets.
There must be something wrong with me because the only thing I find satisfying about doing laundry is, um, nothing. I can’t think of a single thing aside from the obvious answer of having clean underwear. I do what needs to be done around the house — we have all laundered clothing, cleaned dishes and swept floors — but I’m never going to be the person who knows what all those extra vacuum attachments are for.
Unless there's some way for those of us who don't love housekeeping to change our way of thinking? Perhaps there’s a method to re-shape or change the way we process or view these responsibilities.
It might seem extreme — shh it’s not — but a generous system of rewards is one option. For example, a vacation.
If I were to earn a mini vacation for every 100 loads of laundry I washed, folded and put away, I think I could learn to love laundry. I am certain I would attack my family’s laundry with the verve and enthusiasm of one who adores the chore if I knew that a weekend in the mountains hovered just on the other side of the hamper. We would go through Tide Pods faster than we go through milk and bread. I would prioritize laundry for the first time in my life. I would fluff and fold like I’d never fluffed and folded before.
Is it a practical plan? Not at all. But would it work? Most definitely.
If we’re imagining this wonderful world of rewards, I’d like the record to show that I’m not a fan of cooking, either. I do it and my family eats, but I’m not the type of person who finds joy in preparing food — probably because I’m not especially good at it.
But if there was a reward, that could change my complicated cooking emotions, right?
What if — and I’m just spit-balling here; I swear I’ve given this no thought whatsoever — after I cooked dinner for 30 days in a row, I was rewarded with two full weeks of takeout for dinner? Thirty days on and two weeks off. I think I speak for cooking-haters everywhere when I say this would be a most excellent motivation.
I would sing loudly in the kitchen while preparing dinner every night if I knew the light at the end of the tunnel was a burger with fries in a Styrofoam container or a cheese pizza in a beautiful cardboard box. I would stir with glee, mix with joy and broil with the unbridled excitement of a thousand happy toddlers if a plate from Spaghetti Works waited for me on the other side of 30 days.
I’m certain my grandmother never fantasized about rewards as she cooked and cleaned like the lovely host of a show on the Cooking Channel, and I’m equally certain it’s a character flaw of mine that I do. But come on. You get it, right?
Moms, what rewards would make you relish your least favorite chores?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.