I let go of being a controlling mom while on vacation and it was freeing

I’ve learned a thing or two about myself since becoming a mom.
I used to put myself in the easy-going category as a person. Someone who was flexible, go-with-the-flow and didn’t need to control the situation. I used to think I’d always be this chill, even when I was a mom.
I could not have been more wrong.
Since the moment I became a parent, I was obsessed with having control. Control over what they were eating, when they were eating, how long they slept, what they were watching, how much they were watching — the list goes on and on. Looking back, it makes sense. I went into control over-drive because life was unraveling at the seams as I adjusted to my new role.
And though I’ve naturally adapted to motherhood since then, I can’t shake the need to be in control; to ensure my kids are always on a routine. But there’s nothing like vacation to throw off your children’s schedule, and we did just that last week.
Gone was the calm routine before bedtime and the 7:45 p.m. lights out rule. Gone were the healthy meals and the no-sugar-too-late rules. Gone were the limits on screen time. Every rule I created for my children went out the window, and my kids were in their glory. I, on the other hand, could feel the anxiety seeping in over the lack of control I felt.
About half way through our trip, I asked them, “What’s been your favorite part of vacation so far?” At this point, we had already made several trips to the pool and the beach. But their answer made my heart sink a little. “We loved getting to have orange juice with breakfast.”
Had I really become that controlling? In my quest to keep my kids healthy and structured, was I taking away the small delights in life? Their answer was all I needed to let go of my micro-managing ways, and be the easy-going, carefree, cool mom I always wanted to be. I must admit, it was freeing.
They stayed up late to play with cousins, ate lots of sugary desserts and watched an insane amount of TV. I even let them have snow cones on the beach right before lunch because why not?
And here’s what I learned: Despite them not being on their normal schedule, life didn’t feel out of control — for them or for me. They adapted perfectly to their surroundings and, overall, went with the flow. And so did their mama!
Just like that, my kids taught me another valuable lesson. My need to have control and structure could be limiting their ability to just be kids. And while rules are important, it’s okay to break them every once in a while. So let them eat the cake and stay up late. Life is unpredictable and far too short.
Let go of control to help them find joy in life's little pleasures.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for nine years. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.