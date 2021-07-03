I let go of being a controlling mom while on vacation and it was freeing

About half way through our trip, I asked them, “What’s been your favorite part of vacation so far?” At this point, we had already made several trips to the pool and the beach. But their answer made my heart sink a little. “We loved getting to have orange juice with breakfast.”

Had I really become that controlling? In my quest to keep my kids healthy and structured, was I taking away the small delights in life? Their answer was all I needed to let go of my micro-managing ways, and be the easy-going, carefree, cool mom I always wanted to be. I must admit, it was freeing.

They stayed up late to play with cousins, ate lots of sugary desserts and watched an insane amount of TV. I even let them have snow cones on the beach right before lunch because why not?

And here’s what I learned: Despite them not being on their normal schedule, life didn’t feel out of control — for them or for me. They adapted perfectly to their surroundings and, overall, went with the flow. And so did their mama!

Just like that, my kids taught me another valuable lesson. My need to have control and structure could be limiting their ability to just be kids. And while rules are important, it’s okay to break them every once in a while. So let them eat the cake and stay up late. Life is unpredictable and far too short.