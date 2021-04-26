I let my kids pick out their own clothes at the store and their choices were...interesting

So one recent day after school, I told the kids we were headed to Target — per their request — to let them pick out some of their own clothes.

The first question from Declan was, “What’s our budget?”

Budget? I’m not here to be some retail fairy godmother. I’m a working mom, which I know kids seem to think means “human ATM,” but that's not how I operate. Once I adjusted his expectations that this wasn’t some reality show free for all and that we’d be going in with a modest clothing “budget,” we hit the kids department.

Mara was immediately drawn to the accessories display, which was a rainbow sparkle explosion of everything girl. As she "oohed and awed" over a glitter unicorn pendant necklace and its coordinating barrette set, I drew her attention to the belts.

“But my pants stay up. I don’t need a belt” she said.

That's when I told her about the magic of the belt as an accessory. Her mind was blown after I showed her how lacing the shimmering pink faux leather strip through the belt loops on her jeans could transform them into something special. She's now a changed 9-year-old.