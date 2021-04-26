I let my kids pick out their own clothes at the store and their choices were...interesting

Out of the blue the other day, my 9-year-old daughter, Mara, piped up from the backseat of the car while we were driving home from after-school pick up.
“Mom, I don’t want to sound tacky, but I was wondering if some day after school, and after I do my homework, we could go to a store and maybe I could pick out some of my own clothes.”
My 11-year-old son, Declan, also chimed in: “Yeah, I want to pick out something, too. Something cool.”
“It’s not that you don’t pick out good clothes, mom. It’s just — no offense — but they're kinda plain. Like, I want something with some pattern on it."
And so it has begun. My children want to take their wardrobe into their own hands.
Up until now, I took their silence on the subject of fashion as evidence that they really didn’t care what they wore. Certainly, some of their outfit choices have supported that assumption.
The camouflage sweatpants with a striped shirt certainly didn’t give me any indication that Declan had any interest in his “style,” and Mara’s choice of competing patterns and louder-than-life color choices had me thinking she clearly wasn’t paying any attention to what she put on her body. In reality, those outfits, which make her easy to spot in a crowd, were actually intentional.
So one recent day after school, I told the kids we were headed to Target — per their request — to let them pick out some of their own clothes.
The first question from Declan was, “What’s our budget?”
Budget? I’m not here to be some retail fairy godmother. I’m a working mom, which I know kids seem to think means “human ATM,” but that's not how I operate. Once I adjusted his expectations that this wasn’t some reality show free for all and that we’d be going in with a modest clothing “budget,” we hit the kids department.
Mara was immediately drawn to the accessories display, which was a rainbow sparkle explosion of everything girl. As she "oohed and awed" over a glitter unicorn pendant necklace and its coordinating barrette set, I drew her attention to the belts.
“But my pants stay up. I don’t need a belt” she said.
That's when I told her about the magic of the belt as an accessory. Her mind was blown after I showed her how lacing the shimmering pink faux leather strip through the belt loops on her jeans could transform them into something special. She's now a changed 9-year-old.
On the other side of the department, Declan had homed in on something that spoke to his fashion soul. It was a shirt, made of moisture-wicking fabric, in a pattern I can only think to describe as “Miami Beach Night Club.” I made a diligent effort to show him similar-styled shirts that didn't look like they should be accessorized with a hype whistle and a glow stick, but his mind was made up. And that’s what the outing was all about — letting my budding fashionistas find their footing.
The trip was a success. The minute we got home, the kids ran to their rooms and put on their new gear. For now, that’s about where my comfort level comes regarding their style choices — worn at home. Only at home.
Especially the shirt Declan picked out. Yikes.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.