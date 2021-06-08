I let my kids take a mental health day once in awhile. Here's why.

My daughter walked in the house a few weeks before school ended, desperate to spill some drama in her friend group.
She’d tried to do something nice for one of her friend’s birthday because she’d been told the birthday girl’s party was canceled after she’d gotten in trouble. My daughter had gone above and beyond with the sweetest present and taken it to school so this girl’s birthday could still have something great in it.
Once the birthday girl opened her present, she’d crumbled beneath the guilt. Her party hadn’t been canceled at all. She’d just uninvited my daughter.
I let my daughter cry on my shoulder for the rest of the evening and talked her through the heartbreaking circumstances. It was rough. They were new friends, and I’d been the one to push her into accepting the original birthday invite in the first place. So when she asked me if she could stay home from school the next day, I said absolutely.
We call those “mental health” days in our house. Those rough days with friends, heavy homework load or if they’re feeling especially stressed or alone. Sometimes there isn’t even a reason. They just need a day at home.
My kids are generally allowed one of these days per semester. Sometimes I let them have more if they go through something particularly tough. But I limit the get-out-of-school-free days so the kids save them for when they really need them.
When they call a mental health day, they get exactly that. They can lounge around, read, create something artistic, hang out with me or sleep until noon. Sure, I still make them do chores and help around the house, but the day is for them to recover from whatever they need to recover from. It’s theirs to do with what they wish.
In my own grownup life, I get to where I just need a day to myself. Work deadlines can kill me, kids stress me out or drama has snuck up on me and left me tied in anxious knots. I know how to self-care and set aside time for me to rest, recoup and get ready to get back to life as hard as always. And I want my kids to learn that same skill.
It would be great if they always felt like going to school, tried their hardest and could easily brush off whatever hardships come their way. But it’s just not possible. They’re human. They’re going to get worn out, tired, hurt, heartbroken and more. I can ask them to get back on the metaphorical horse the next day when they’re beat up, brokenhearted and exhausted. Or I can recognize that what they’re going through is hard, and it will still be waiting for them when they go back.
Sometimes, especially in my daughter’s case, it was better for everyone for her to put some distance between what happened and seeing those girls again. She was able to calm down, separate herself emotionally from what happened and struggle to find some empathy for them — even when she felt so very wronged.
There are times, too, when I refuse the mental health day. I know they’re just trying to get out of a test or don’t feel like going. Wanting to be lazy is different than needing a mental break. I might not always get it right, but I do my best to draw a line between the two.
My favorite thing about this tradition, though, is the confidence my kids have in it. It’s one day a semester, so it’s not like I’m taking them on this big vacation. But just the promise of being able to have the day when they need it makes the rest of the days they go to school easier somehow. It’s an ace in their back pocket.
And one they genuinely need.
* * *
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.