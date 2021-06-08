I let my kids take a mental health day once in awhile. Here's why.

When they call a mental health day, they get exactly that. They can lounge around, read, create something artistic, hang out with me or sleep until noon. Sure, I still make them do chores and help around the house, but the day is for them to recover from whatever they need to recover from. It’s theirs to do with what they wish.

In my own grownup life, I get to where I just need a day to myself. Work deadlines can kill me, kids stress me out or drama has snuck up on me and left me tied in anxious knots. I know how to self-care and set aside time for me to rest, recoup and get ready to get back to life as hard as always. And I want my kids to learn that same skill.

It would be great if they always felt like going to school, tried their hardest and could easily brush off whatever hardships come their way. But it’s just not possible. They’re human. They’re going to get worn out, tired, hurt, heartbroken and more. I can ask them to get back on the metaphorical horse the next day when they’re beat up, brokenhearted and exhausted. Or I can recognize that what they’re going through is hard, and it will still be waiting for them when they go back.