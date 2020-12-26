I’ll miss Christmas. I won’t miss its messy, elaborate, over-the-top baked goods

They had a confidence — a gingerbread house swagger — as they sat down on tiny chairs and began constructing homes made with frosting and graham crackers. They knew how to do it. I smiled and feigned knowledge, but I was fooling no one.

I copied the others and broke graham crackers, but my breaks were jagged and not of equal sizes. As I slathered frosting with a Popsicle stick and attempted to sugar-weld my walls, I couldn’t help but notice that all the other adults had walls that would stay in the upright position, whereas mine tended to slowly lean until they were just broken crackers sitting on a plate.

I added more and more frosting, which also added more and more weight.

I was so focused on my terrible work that I didn’t even notice my daughter was downing vanilla frosting like it was her lunch until I heard the mother across from me say to her child, “Don’t put that in your mouth. Everyone was touching those sticks so they have lots of germs.”

My eyes raised to my white-mouthed child who was having the time of her life, the germ-ridden stick protruding from between her teeth. Awesome.