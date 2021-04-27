I made my kids help spring clean this year and it was glorious

The girls, who are a little bit older at 12 and 14 and better at paying attention to detail, were given the extensive job of washing all the blinds and windows. Their rooms are in the basement, so they were also in charge of spring cleaning that whole level of the house. They had to dust, vacuum, clean their bathroom and take the trash out. They basically do all the necessary things for themselves that I struggle to make time for.

On top of cleaning projects, I also had all four of them go through their drawers, sort their clothes into what fits and what doesn’t, and organize their outfits. It’s a massive endeavor that I have typically always done for them. But now that life looks normal again, we are crazy busy, and I just don’t have time for it. Plus, it’s so good for them to learn to organize themselves. After everything was sorted, I had them inventory what they need for summer. The drawers might not look as perfectly tidy as I would have made them, but practice makes perfect, so I’ll make sure to continue letting them practice.

The kids did such a good job — even if they complained the entire time. Especially when I made them do sloppy work over again. The fact that they got through all of the projects and learned to do great work, even if it was hard work, is so great for their character and life skills.