I made my kids help spring clean this year and it was glorious

Spring is here, which means outdoor sports, open windows and all the spring cleaning.
Every spring, I try to tackle all the big cleaning projects I procrastinate on during the rest of the year. It usually takes me weeks to get through every floor of the house. I dive into all the forgotten corners and under beds. I organize every closet, drawer and toy bin. I use all the specialty cleaning supplies that usually sit collecting dust in my laundry room.
By the end of it, I’m exhausted, filthy and depressed — because with five kids, the sparkling shine of clean counters and vacuumed floors only lasts for about half an hour.
But this year, I decided I wasn’t going to deep dive into this cleaning project alone. It takes seven people to make this house messy, so it needs seven people to clean it up.
That’s how I enlisted four of my kids as cleaning slaves.
The baby is only 4, so he wasn’t much help. But my other children, who are 14, 12, 10 and 8 years old, are the perfect age to get their hands dirty. And since none of them have really impressed me with their organization skills, I divided the projects into areas I knew they could both handle and reach.
For the boys, who are 10 and 8, I armed them with cleaning rags and had them scrub all the baseboards on the main floor. They got down on their hands and knees and made those things gleam. They were also tasked with vacuuming the stairs and organizing and sorting the two shoe bins that get out of control.
The girls, who are a little bit older at 12 and 14 and better at paying attention to detail, were given the extensive job of washing all the blinds and windows. Their rooms are in the basement, so they were also in charge of spring cleaning that whole level of the house. They had to dust, vacuum, clean their bathroom and take the trash out. They basically do all the necessary things for themselves that I struggle to make time for.
On top of cleaning projects, I also had all four of them go through their drawers, sort their clothes into what fits and what doesn’t, and organize their outfits. It’s a massive endeavor that I have typically always done for them. But now that life looks normal again, we are crazy busy, and I just don’t have time for it. Plus, it’s so good for them to learn to organize themselves. After everything was sorted, I had them inventory what they need for summer. The drawers might not look as perfectly tidy as I would have made them, but practice makes perfect, so I’ll make sure to continue letting them practice.
The kids did such a good job — even if they complained the entire time. Especially when I made them do sloppy work over again. The fact that they got through all of the projects and learned to do great work, even if it was hard work, is so great for their character and life skills.
They always have daily chores, but these more intense tasks are the natural next step for them in growing up, and I can’t wait to see what else they can handle. Plus, I love having help with the endless household tasks. Knowing I can rely on them to help get the job done is a great relief.