I swore I'd never have an Elf on the Shelf, but then 2020 happened

The elf arrived on our front porch on a Saturday last month. Our boys, who love when packages arrive, were super excited. We opened the package, and when they saw what was inside, the each squealed with unimaginable joy. My husband and I couldn't stop laughing. Sam, of course, had heard about the Elf on the Shelf from classmates, and first grade class has one, too. He was so excited that an elf had decided to come live with us.

We read the book, and then we sat down and came up with a list of names for our elf. Names like Merry, Pippin, Pete, Ace and Snowflake were all contenders but, after some deliberation, the boys agreed upon Link. (Yes, like Link from "The Legend of Zelda" video games; my kids are uber nerds, just like mom and dad.)

We wrote his name down in the book, and he was carefully placed on the mantel. From then on we reminded the boys he couldn't be touched or he'd lose his Christmas magic.

After a few days of moving Link around at night, we forgot. He sat in the same spot for an extra day. For our own sanity, I told them sometimes Link might really like the spot where he's sitting, so he might come back from the North Pole and go back to that same spot.