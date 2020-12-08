I swore I'd never have an Elf on the Shelf, but then 2020 happened

I heard a lot about parenting before I was ever a mom. By the time my oldest son was born, most of my friends, my sister and my sisters-in-law already had kids.
I knew about the good places to get baby clothes. I knew what silly products I wouldn't need for my new baby. I learned what TV shows to avoid. (We've still never seen an episode of "Caillou.")
But there were mixed reviews on Elf on the Shelf. Almost all of my friends had an elf. Many loved it, but others hated the tradition and wished they'd never invited the little guy into their home.
So from the time Sam was small, I made the decision that Elf on the Shelf wouldn't be a tradition we'd participate in. My husband was on board. Call us a couple of Grinches, but it felt so silly. Plus I knew I'd never have the energy to come up with new and crazy shenanigans for the elf to get into each night.
But then 2020 happened.
Gone was the annual trip to see the Christmas tree lighting at the Durham Museum. We weren't sure about visiting Santa Claus in person. And there's a huge possibility we'll be staying home for Christmas this year, much like Thanksgiving. It's a weird and sad time.
To liven things up, we decided that maybe it was, in fact, time for a little Elf on the Shelf magic — even if it meant a little extra stress trying to remember to move the elf each night (thank you, iPhone reminders).
The elf arrived on our front porch on a Saturday last month. Our boys, who love when packages arrive, were super excited. We opened the package, and when they saw what was inside, the each squealed with unimaginable joy. My husband and I couldn't stop laughing. Sam, of course, had heard about the Elf on the Shelf from classmates, and first grade class has one, too. He was so excited that an elf had decided to come live with us.
We read the book, and then we sat down and came up with a list of names for our elf. Names like Merry, Pippin, Pete, Ace and Snowflake were all contenders but, after some deliberation, the boys agreed upon Link. (Yes, like Link from "The Legend of Zelda" video games; my kids are uber nerds, just like mom and dad.)
We wrote his name down in the book, and he was carefully placed on the mantel. From then on we reminded the boys he couldn't be touched or he'd lose his Christmas magic.
After a few days of moving Link around at night, we forgot. He sat in the same spot for an extra day. For our own sanity, I told them sometimes Link might really like the spot where he's sitting, so he might come back from the North Pole and go back to that same spot.
They bought it. We were thankful for a little added insurance because with working full time, me going back to school and helping Sam do virtual learning each day (plus still keep up on housework, which feels constant because we're always here), we're bound to forget. Who are we even kidding?
So far, Link has brought a lot of joy to our house. The boys wake up each morning excited to find Link's new spot or what new thing he might be up to (we don't do anything crazy...but Link does enjoy hanging from plants and clocks and light fixtures). And they're really diligent about (mostly) being good and (mostly) keeping their room clean because Link is watching and he might tell Santa otherwise. They're super adamant about getting that Super Mario Lego set they included in their letter to Santa.
And for our part, my husband and I haven't found it to be too daunting of a task. We actually have fun coming up with fun places to put Link. But the joy we see on our two kids' faces when they find Link every morning is worth the brief and frantic 1 a.m. wake up when one of us suddenly remembered to move the elf.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!