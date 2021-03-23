I want my son to enjoy math; here's what we're doing to help him

Growing up, I was never a fan of math. It just never came naturally to me, and I was the type of kid who was easily frustrated — then got very embarrassed — when I didn't understand something quickly.
My oldest son, Sam, is in first grade. This year he's learned a lot of basic math concepts like addition, subtraction, patterns, estimation and more. Sometimes I catch glimpses of myself when I see he is struggling with a mathematical problem or concept.
When we started math with him this year, I promised myself I'd make sure we provided him with every tool possible to help him in this subject if he needed. Below are some great resources we've discovered ourselves or through his school.
Happy Numbers
This app is something Sam's school uses, and we really like it. It's an individualized online math curriculum designed for kids in preschool through fifth grade. It's perfect for small group instruction in a classroom or for remote learners like my son.
The first time he used it, he took a placement test to put him where he needed to be in the program. Now, Sam learns with his teacher via Zoom and then will use Happy Numbers to build on those concepts. He also receives immediate feedback from the app. It also keeps track of his progress and updates his teacher on areas where he might need work. The app is also just a lot of fun for kids, and any time you can make math fun in my book, it's a win.
If your child isn't using Happy Numbers at school, there is an option for parents to sign up as a teacher. (They're also working on parent accounts).
Board games
My husband is a huge fan of board games, and he's actively working to get our kids loving them as well. (I am mostly a lost cause here.) There are lots of board games out there — far too many to list here — that sneak in math concepts such addition and subtraction without kids even realizing it. You can find some for toddlers, young elementary, older elementary, middle school and higher. A few we like include:
1. The Sneaky, Snacky Squirrel Game: This game is really geared towards toddlers. We played it a ton when Sam was younger and continue to with our 4-year-old son, Elliott. It teaches fine motor skills, color coordination, counting and more.
2. Hi Ho! Cherry-O: This is another fun one that teaches beginning math students about addition, subtraction and counting. Players have to count fruit to put in their basket, and the first to fill their basket wins.
3. Rooster Race: The High Low Game of Fowl Fun: Players take turns drawing a card from the pile and must guess whether their card will be high or low. You get a corn for every correct guess, while a wrong guess results in a lost piece of corn. Whoever collects the most corn wins.
Flash cards
This is a pretty new one for our family, even though it's a pretty old-school concept. My husband and I both used flash cards in several subjects during our school years, and they worked great for us. So we bought Sam some addition and subtraction flash cards to practice with a few nights a week. So far he enjoys them, but we make sure to put no pressure on him. We want him to have fun with them and to not think of the flash cards as a chore.
Using math in real-world situations
This is important. We show Sam (and have even started including Elliott) how math works in the real world.
We talk about money with them, and when we go to the store, we tell Sam how much we gave the cashier and why he gave us money back. When he wanted to use some Christmas money, we had him figure out how much he had to give the cashier at Target and afterward discussed the change he got back.
We talk about fractions and counting when we're baking or cooking. We want the boys to realize math is all around us and that it's important whether we realize it or not.
I want both of my kids to be comfortable with math — not scared of it like I was (and, to be honest, still kind of am). We make sure to give Sam a lot of positive encouragement and tell him, "You can do this!" when he's struggling. I also just want him to know it's OK if math ends up not being his favorite or even his best subject. It's OK if he gets something wrong. It doesn't make him a bad student or not smart; we just keep trying.
But I think what we're doing is working because we've recently had so many "aha" moments where you can tell he finally gets it. He'll also come up to us randomly throughout the day and tell us the answer to a math problem he made up in his head or based on something he just learned.
When he has the right answer, Sam simply beams.
And just this week he was "Star Student" of his class. When he was asked what he liked most about school, he said math. (And coloring.) I hope that never changes.