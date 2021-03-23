I want my son to enjoy math; here's what we're doing to help him

Flash cards

This is a pretty new one for our family, even though it's a pretty old-school concept. My husband and I both used flash cards in several subjects during our school years, and they worked great for us. So we bought Sam some addition and subtraction flash cards to practice with a few nights a week. So far he enjoys them, but we make sure to put no pressure on him. We want him to have fun with them and to not think of the flash cards as a chore.

Using math in real-world situations

This is important. We show Sam (and have even started including Elliott) how math works in the real world.

We talk about money with them, and when we go to the store, we tell Sam how much we gave the cashier and why he gave us money back. When he wanted to use some Christmas money, we had him figure out how much he had to give the cashier at Target and afterward discussed the change he got back.

We talk about fractions and counting when we're baking or cooking. We want the boys to realize math is all around us and that it's important whether we realize it or not.