I was a Girl Scout and my daughter is one today; here's why we love it

Today is National Girl Scout Day. In elementary school, I was part of Girl Scouts for several years and today, my daughter is in her third year as a Girl Scout.
While I have fond memories of camp outs and fun with my friends, I also dreaded the meetings. Most of our time was spent reading out of a book or in a classroom setting. It felt more like an obligation than fun. Thankfully, things are so much different today. Troops have the flexibility to mold to whatever works for their members. Some troops meet frequently, while others just do so once a month. Some troops have organized meetings and others just do activities. Some troops do cookie sales and some do not.
My daughter is involved in a variety of activities and I’m very thankful she can stay in Girl Scouts and do things when she’s free since her troop is a lower commitment group. She loves all the cool things her troop does and her leader is wonderful. It’s fun for her to do things with other kids from her school and her grade.
Here are a few of the things her troop has done in the past few years.
1. Learned how a theater works. The troop went to see the production of "Annie" at the Omaha Community Playhouse as a group. Not only were they able to watch the amazing show, they also received a behind-the-scenes tour, which showed them all of the odds and ends of what goes into a stage production. It was such a fun experience.
2. Learned about First Aid. An emergency room doctor spoke to the girls about basic First Aid. They were able to learn what to do in case of an emergency, and it was also a great reminder for parents to teach their kids what their address and phone number are to keep them safe.
3. Learned about voting and women’s rights. During one meeting, the girls made a "Girl Power" lanyard to use for their masks at school. They were also educated on the importance of voting, the different types of elections and key figures who fought for women’s suffrage.
4. Participated in community service activities. In past years, the troop has made Valentine’s to hand out at retirement communities. They've also taken a tour of and learned about the C.O.P.E. Center and the Open Door Mission in Elkhorn.
5. Learned about safety. During their second grade year, we received a tour of a local fire station. We also were able to see the inside of a fire truck and ambulance and learn about all the important safety features.
6. Other things we've done “just for fun.” The girls have taken excursions to visit the animals at Alpacas of the Heartland; they have done the ropes course at Fontenelle Forest; they've completed canvas paintings at Heart & Soul Studio; and did an art project at CREATE.
These are just a handful of activities my daughter’s troop has done over the past few years. I can honestly say that many of these things are activities she would never have gotten the chance to do or experience without being part of Girl Scouts.
While the last year has presented a few challenges, our leaders have done a wonderful job of still doing hands-on activities via Zoom, but we look forward to meeting in person and doing more fun things soon!
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.