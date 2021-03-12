I was a Girl Scout and my daughter is one today; here's why we love it

Today is National Girl Scout Day. In elementary school, I was part of Girl Scouts for several years and today, my daughter is in her third year as a Girl Scout.

While I have fond memories of camp outs and fun with my friends, I also dreaded the meetings. Most of our time was spent reading out of a book or in a classroom setting. It felt more like an obligation than fun. Thankfully, things are so much different today. Troops have the flexibility to mold to whatever works for their members. Some troops meet frequently, while others just do so once a month. Some troops have organized meetings and others just do activities. Some troops do cookie sales and some do not.

My daughter is involved in a variety of activities and I’m very thankful she can stay in Girl Scouts and do things when she’s free since her troop is a lower commitment group. She loves all the cool things her troop does and her leader is wonderful. It’s fun for her to do things with other kids from her school and her grade.

Here are a few of the things her troop has done in the past few years.