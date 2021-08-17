I was excited for my kids to go back to school. But as it nears, I'm dealing with another emotion

I was so relieved to see the end of the last school year. We'd made it through a whole year of remote learning during a pandemic.
It wasn't easy. Our son's first grade teacher was a rock star, and so was he. I like to pat my husband and myself on the back because we were pretty big rock stars, too.
It was not easy working full-time, going to school myself, teaching preschool to a 4-year-old and helping coach a 7-year-old through new math concepts and making sure he got all his stuff done and turned in on time.
Let's just say I have a renewed and profound respect for teachers everywhere.
I was relieved to put it all behind us and was looking forward to Sam and his 4-year old brother, Elliott, returning to in-person school the following school year. To say I was excited was a pretty big understatement. I looked forward to it all summer.
But to my surprise, as the start of school quickly approaches, I've found myself dealing with another emotion — one I wasn't really expecting.
Sadness.
But why? I'd finally get some time to myself. By myself. Time to get work done. Time to not be interrupted by sound effects and constant questions.
Before, I kept wondering what wouldn't I give for an empty house after nearly 18 months with my kids being with us 24/7. When I work from home, I'd be able to get more work done. I could leave the house and go to the office or go grab a coffee.
Now that I know they're going to be gone, I can't help but think how I'm going to miss them. It's weird how our brains work.
While the pandemic has been awful, and I wish nothing more for it to have never happened (and, snapping back to reality, for it to be over ASAP), one silver lining I can't help but be thankful for has been more time with my kids. One of my biggest regrets about being a working mom has been not being able to spend more time with them. As much as I love and enjoy my career, missing out on simple daily moments such as hearing my kids play in the other room, putting my youngest down for a nap, making lunch or simply enjoying meals together every day has been hard.
So these past many months have been wonderful and something I never in a million years thought I'd be able to have. I will always cherish this time. And while I am excited for my kids to head off to school away from me — because I do think it's good, necessary and healthy for all of us — a really big part of me isn't ready.
I'm not sure if I'm ready to have a super quiet house and not hear blaster sound effects as my kids engage in an epic Star Wars battle in the next room. It will definitely be weird to be in the office more and have adult colleagues instead of tiny humans who are always begging for a snack.
I have no doubt I will cry big tears after saying goodbye to my kiddos on the first day of school — especially my 4-year-old, who will be doing his first full-day school this year.
If you've followed along with my family's story, you'll likely remember how much of a Velcro baby he was (and still is, really). Aside from daycare, which he hasn't been to in more than a year, Kevin, our oldest Sam and I are true fixtures in his daily life. I worry this last year of limited social interaction will be exceptionally hard on him. I worry about separation anxiety because he's already a somewhat anxious, timid guy. I also worry my kids, who can't get vaccinated yet, might get sick.
But I remind myself how adaptable kids are. Yes, it might be a tough couple of weeks, but he'll get the hang of it. We all will. And we'll all be better for it. Life has to resume eventually.
You can bet I will be at school by 3 p.m. every day, ready to hear all about their school adventures, what they're learning and what new friends they're making.
In the meantime, I'll probably drown my sorrows in the giant latte I got from the drive-thru at Scooters while I blast my favorite music alone in the car.
***
Ashlee Coffey is the editor of momaha.com. She is married with two sons — Sam and Elliott. Follow her on Twitter @AshleeCoffeyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1075.