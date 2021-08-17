I was excited for my kids to go back to school. But as it nears, I'm dealing with another emotion

Now that I know they're going to be gone, I can't help but think how I'm going to miss them. It's weird how our brains work.

While the pandemic has been awful, and I wish nothing more for it to have never happened (and, snapping back to reality, for it to be over ASAP), one silver lining I can't help but be thankful for has been more time with my kids. One of my biggest regrets about being a working mom has been not being able to spend more time with them. As much as I love and enjoy my career, missing out on simple daily moments such as hearing my kids play in the other room, putting my youngest down for a nap, making lunch or simply enjoying meals together every day has been hard.

So these past many months have been wonderful and something I never in a million years thought I'd be able to have. I will always cherish this time. And while I am excited for my kids to head off to school away from me — because I do think it's good, necessary and healthy for all of us — a really big part of me isn't ready.

I'm not sure if I'm ready to have a super quiet house and not hear blaster sound effects as my kids engage in an epic Star Wars battle in the next room. It will definitely be weird to be in the office more and have adult colleagues instead of tiny humans who are always begging for a snack.