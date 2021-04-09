I was scared to let my kids fly alone. Here's how it went.

After knowing I was OK, my kids realized they weren't going to be able to take our trip and they were devastated. My mom guilt immediately kicked in. I knew I could keep them home with me and not be able to help them do anything for the next four days, or I could send them alone to see their grandparents.

We decided to let them go to Arizona alone. A friend saw to it that the kids got on the direct flight in Omaha, and my mom was there to pick them up from the airport in Arizona. Thankfully, she was already planning to fly back to Omaha with us, so we only had to deal with this one way.

And while my kids are well-accustomed to traveling and had no issues flying alone, I was a nervous wreck. I nearly had a panic attack and cried their entire flight because I was both worried about them and sad that I was missing out on something fun with my kids. But you know what? They did great. They had an awesome trip with their grandparents, swam for two days straight and came back so happy.

While it wasn't a decision I would have ever made if a medical emergency hadn't popped up and prevented me from going, I know I made the right choice given our circumstances.

Now, will I send them on another flight without a parent anytime soon? Nope. Am I glad they still got to go? Absolutely. Sometimes we learn the most from situations beyond our control. This reaffirmed to me that I have capable, responsible children and maybe — just maybe — the next time they ask for more independence, I’ll have an easier time granting their wish.