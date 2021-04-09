I was scared to let my kids fly alone. Here's how it went.

There are things I’m laid back on when it comes to parenting, but safety isn’t one of them.
My kids wear bike helmets — even if they are just going next door. They are in certain car or booster seats way longer than they have to be, and every chat feature on their iPads are disabled (with the exception of friends I approve) to protect them from the terrible people lurking in kid’s games online.
As my kids get older, I'm striving to not be a helicopter parent and to give them little bursts of independence. It has been good for all of us. I'm slowly training my kids (and myself) over the next few years to get used to doing things safely and without my help so that when the time comes for them to stay home alone, we all feel more confident.
My kids and I were supposed to visit my mom and her husband in Arizona at the end of February. It was long overdue and the kids were so excited to travel somewhere warm and finally get to swim! I was so excited to give them something to look forward to after a year at home.
A week before our trip, I began feeling short of breath but had no other symptoms. I received a negative COVID-19 test so I kept about my business. However, two days before our trip, I finally convinced myself that something was wrong and went to the doctor expecting to hear I had walking pneumonia or something of that sort. What I ended up with was an ambulance ride, a trip to the hospital and a chest tube for eight days. My chest x-ray showed a fully lung collapse on my right side.
After knowing I was OK, my kids realized they weren't going to be able to take our trip and they were devastated. My mom guilt immediately kicked in. I knew I could keep them home with me and not be able to help them do anything for the next four days, or I could send them alone to see their grandparents.
We decided to let them go to Arizona alone. A friend saw to it that the kids got on the direct flight in Omaha, and my mom was there to pick them up from the airport in Arizona. Thankfully, she was already planning to fly back to Omaha with us, so we only had to deal with this one way.
And while my kids are well-accustomed to traveling and had no issues flying alone, I was a nervous wreck. I nearly had a panic attack and cried their entire flight because I was both worried about them and sad that I was missing out on something fun with my kids. But you know what? They did great. They had an awesome trip with their grandparents, swam for two days straight and came back so happy.
While it wasn't a decision I would have ever made if a medical emergency hadn't popped up and prevented me from going, I know I made the right choice given our circumstances.
Now, will I send them on another flight without a parent anytime soon? Nope. Am I glad they still got to go? Absolutely. Sometimes we learn the most from situations beyond our control. This reaffirmed to me that I have capable, responsible children and maybe — just maybe — the next time they ask for more independence, I’ll have an easier time granting their wish.