If being a stepparent had a job description, this is what it might say

Years ago, if you would have told my husband that he would become the adored owner of a very fuzzy 40-pound dog — and that he'd wake up early to feed her breakfast before his first cup of coffee — he would have told you the crystal ball was broken.

If there was an actual "job description" for a stepparent, this might be one of many funny examples that fall under the section "other duties as assigned."

First of all, neither of us could have ever guessed we would become stepparents, but here we are, incredibly grateful to have that title and place in our family. Personally, I knew when I was committing to a relationship with my now-husband, I would also be committing to a relationship with his daughters, which would have special and different responsibilities than I have with my own son.

The job description for a stepparent might include:

— Seeking a candidate with an open heart and confident spirit, and who is skilled at conflict resolution and teamwork. Exemplary experience in collaboration required.

— Must be a critical thinker who can manage more than one task at a time.

— Candidate must have experience in creating meals everyone will enjoy that also meet dietary restrictions.