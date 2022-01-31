If it weren't for my kids, I don't think I'd ever leave the house during winter

This past weekend, I went on my first social outing of 2022.
Yes, you read that correctly and, no, it’s not a reprint from something I did on Jan. 1.
I pretty much have not left my house in an entire month — with the exceptions of going to the gym, the grocery store, picking up my kids from school and taking virtual cooking classes in my neighbor’s kitchen.
Honestly, if it weren’t for my 12-year-old son, Declan, and my 10-year-old daughter, Mara, I don’t think I would EVER leave the warmth and comfort of my home. I work from home, so that forced weekday commute has been whittled down to a few flights of stairs. Traffic jams include my cat on the landing and rogue Legos on the carpet.
Staying connected to friends and family is right at my fingertips thanks to my constant companion/appendage — my iPhone. Funny jokes, serious news, coffee chats, wine dates and cat memes are all in the palm of my hand and firmly located INSIDE my house.
Am I anti-social? Not usually, but I don’t like the cold. No, that’s understating things. I absolutely despise the cold. I hate it with the intensity of 1,000 burning suns — which, while sounding grossly over-dramatic, also sounds absolutely divine because of the heat factor.
I remember, after college, moving to Chicago in January and going out all the time. I didn’t have a car. I didn’t have a parka or warm snow boots. I had youth. Young blood. I’d walk out of my apartment in a thrift store faux fur leopard print top coat and walk the mile or so to meet my friends for a night on the town without any consideration of what the temperature was. I think of that young woman now and shiver at the memory.
Declan loves winter. After the first big snow of the season, all he wants to do is play outside. He could spend hours sledding and rolling around in the frozen white powder — and he does. When he returns to the indoors — red-cheeked and runny-nosed — I’m happy to be there waiting with a steaming mug of hot cocoa inside the house.
What happened to that social winter warrior I used to be? Given all the time I currently have at home, I actually did an internet search to see if human hibernation was a thing. It’s not, but winter tiredness and cold sensitivity are. In my case, these things compound into something like a tractor beam that sucks me into the warmth of my comfy reading chair. It doesn’t ease up until sometime in the spring.
Then a super fun friend put out a call to a great group of people to shake off the winter "blahs" with a dance party at their house. Even though I am loathe to leave my house at night in winter, I was all in to “brave” the dark cold to go to this party.
And it was well worth it.
I may not be going out every night like I did in my 20s, but that life was a marriage, a mortgage and two kids ago. Back then, all the excitement of life was waiting on the other side of my apartment’s front door. Now, as I look around me, I see people and a whole life worth living right here at home.
But I’m happy to let the 20-something out for the occasional dance party with friends.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.