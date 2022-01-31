If it weren't for my kids, I don't think I'd ever leave the house during winter

I remember, after college, moving to Chicago in January and going out all the time. I didn’t have a car. I didn’t have a parka or warm snow boots. I had youth. Young blood. I’d walk out of my apartment in a thrift store faux fur leopard print top coat and walk the mile or so to meet my friends for a night on the town without any consideration of what the temperature was. I think of that young woman now and shiver at the memory.

Declan loves winter. After the first big snow of the season, all he wants to do is play outside. He could spend hours sledding and rolling around in the frozen white powder — and he does. When he returns to the indoors — red-cheeked and runny-nosed — I’m happy to be there waiting with a steaming mug of hot cocoa inside the house.

What happened to that social winter warrior I used to be? Given all the time I currently have at home, I actually did an internet search to see if human hibernation was a thing. It’s not, but winter tiredness and cold sensitivity are. In my case, these things compound into something like a tractor beam that sucks me into the warmth of my comfy reading chair. It doesn’t ease up until sometime in the spring.