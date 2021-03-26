If the line between work and home are blurring these days, try a family 'cocktail hour'

Working from home has been a blessing in so many ways. Drop offs and pickups are easier, less time is spent commuting and you get to wear more yoga pants. However, as the months have gone on, my husband and I are finding that the line between work and home are blurring.
Our kids started noticing this blur, too. We started working past 5 p.m. We were eating dinner later, and I’d frequently jump back on my laptop in the evenings. We needed something to help us shift from work to home without having the physical distinction. So I came up with an idea. Cocktail hour.
When I was a teenager, I spent a summer with my grandparents. Each evening we’d turn on classical music, have a cold drink (Shirley Temples for me) and unwind. It was my favorite part of the day.
I decided to implement the same practice in my house. Each evening at 5 p.m., laptops are closed, video games are turned off and we all make our way to the kitchen. I put on the same classical music station, we have a cold beverage, a small snack and dish about our days. The kids sit around the table chatting while my husband and I get dinner started.
The hard stop is beneficial in setting those boundaries as we continue to work from home, and the dedicated time to step away is giving me the needed decompression I was missing as well. I enjoyed sitting in my car listening to music at the end of a work day, so this is a nice substitute.
But maybe most importantly it’s creating one-on-one time with each other that we hadn’t made a point of having before. To just focus on being together. You can set up your own cocktail hour, too. Here are some of my recommendations.
• Set a time. Find a time that will work for your family and try to be consistent. We’re doing weekdays at 5 p.m. in our house.
• No electronic devices. This goes for the grown-ups as well. No phones, gaming devices, computers — any of it. If it glows, it’s a no-go.
• Find some low-key music. We like classical, but maybe you’re more of a jazz or soft rock crew.
• Break out the bubbly. A cold beverage is part of the fun. The kids have their favorite flavors of sparkling water and the adults have their favorite drinks, too.
• Add a salty snack to the mix. We’ve done pita chips, Cheez-Its, pistachios and bagel chips. Each week we let them decide what their snack will be. This one serves another purpose, too. I no longer have the kids bombarding me when they walk through the door for an after-school snack because we wait until cocktail time to eat now.
• Set some conversation guidelines. We decided no “work talk.” We also ask that all interactions be positive. We get 60 dedicated minutes without bickering between siblings. It’s a beautiful thing.