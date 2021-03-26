If the line between work and home are blurring these days, try a family 'cocktail hour'

Working from home has been a blessing in so many ways. Drop offs and pickups are easier, less time is spent commuting and you get to wear more yoga pants. However, as the months have gone on, my husband and I are finding that the line between work and home are blurring.

Our kids started noticing this blur, too. We started working past 5 p.m. We were eating dinner later, and I’d frequently jump back on my laptop in the evenings. We needed something to help us shift from work to home without having the physical distinction. So I came up with an idea. Cocktail hour.

When I was a teenager, I spent a summer with my grandparents. Each evening we’d turn on classical music, have a cold drink (Shirley Temples for me) and unwind. It was my favorite part of the day.

I decided to implement the same practice in my house. Each evening at 5 p.m., laptops are closed, video games are turned off and we all make our way to the kitchen. I put on the same classical music station, we have a cold beverage, a small snack and dish about our days. The kids sit around the table chatting while my husband and I get dinner started.