If you love pizza, you'll go ape over this monkey bread recipe

This party appetizer is pure cheesy pull-apart goodness. It starts with flaky biscuit dough, marinara sauce, cheese and pepperoni baked together in a Bundt pan. To serve, you simply invert the pan and dig right in, with extra marinara sauce for dipping.
Pepperoni Pizza Monkey Bread
Serves 8
• Nonstick cooking spray
• 2 16-ounce cans flaky biscuit dough
• 3 cups marinara sauce, divided
• 64 slices pepperoni
• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
• ¼ cup olive oil
• 1 tablespoon dried oregano
• 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional
• ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan with nonstick spray.
2. Cut a biscuit in half. Lay halves between two pieces of parchment paper and roll out to 4-inch circles. Top with ½ teaspoon marinara sauce, 2 slices of pepperoni and 1 teaspoon mozzarella.
3. Pinch the dough all around to seal the filling, then carefully roll into a ball. Repeat until all of the dough is filled.
4. Arrange a layer of pizza balls in the prepared Bundt pan and top with 1/3 of the remaining mozzarella.
5. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, oregano and red pepper flakes.
6. Drizzle some of the olive oil mixture over the pizza balls. Continue layering the remaining pizza balls, mozzarella and olive oil mixture. Reserve about 2 tablespoons of the olive oil mixture for brushing on finished dish.
7. Bake for 40–45 minutes, until the biscuit dough is golden brown and the cheese is bubbling between the pizza balls. Let cool for 2–3 minutes before inverting onto a serving platter.
8. Brush the remaining olive oil mixture over the monkey bread. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on top. Warm the remaining marinara sauce and serve for dipping.
Variations: Make this indulgent recipe your own by replacing the pepperoni with your favorite pizza toppings.
(Adapted from tasty.com)
***
This article originally appeared in the November 2020 issue of the Momaha Magazine.
kiley.cruse@owh.com, 402-444-1374
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!