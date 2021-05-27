If your child has discovered porn, here's how you should talk to them

3. Pick a neutral time to talk. Make sure it's a time when both you and your child are calm and can talk about why they are watching pornography. Be sure to really listen.

4. Discuss and explore with your adolescent the harm of over-exposure to pornography. It's the same as if you were talking about the harmfulness of drug use, abuse or other self-harming behaviors. You want to help your child be better informed.

5. Have several talks. Don’t use the “one and done” approach when talking about sexuality/sex activity. If your child has become curious about sex, it is best to offer them several opportunities to be heard and not judged.

6. Be prepared. Think about how you want to talk to your child about the difference between sexuality and sexual activity. Read books for youth, including “No Simple Rules for Dating My Daughter,” “Sexual Con Games” and more through the Boys Town Press.