I'll miss family this Thanksgiving, but grandma's recipe will hopefully brighten day

I am a big fan of traditions — and we have lots of them in my family.
Growing up, we went to my grandparents’ house in Plattsmouth every Thanksgiving and Christmas. In fact, even though I now have a family of my own and in-laws to also see, we still try to at least make an appearance at grandma and grandpa’s home.
My grandma’s “Rainbow Jell-O” is a holiday favorite among all my family members. It’s so pretty, that I almost don’t want to eat it. I’d much rather just stare at it.
A few years back, I spent an afternoon with my grandma to learn how to make this gorgeous dessert. I’ll never forget how we laughed and talked about food, family, the coming holidays and Weight Watchers.
This year, because of the pandemic, we won’t be able to visit family for Thanksgiving. But you can bet I plan to make this extraordinary dessert. Maybe keeping this one little tradition alive will help make the holidays feel a little more normal.
Grandma Horn’s Rainbow Jell-O Salad
WHAT YOU NEED
3 3-ounce packages orange gelatin (we use Jell-O brand)
4 3-ounce packages lemon gelatin (we use Jell-O brand)
2 14-ounce cans sweetened condensed milk (we use Eagle brand)
Cooking spray
WHAT YOU DO 1. Lightly coat a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.
2. For the first layer, mix the orange gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Put the pan in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
3. For the second layer, mix the orange gelatin with ¾ cup hot water (stir for three minutes) and ¾ cup cold water. In the same 9x13-inch pan, pour the orange mixture as close as possible to the first layer. Be sure to pour slowly so you don’t cause any holes in the first layer. Return the pan to the fridge (make sure it’s level) and let sit for 30 minutes.
4. For the third layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Return the pan to the fridge for another 30 minutes.
5. For the fourth layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ¾ cup hot water (stir for three minutes) and ¾ cup cold water. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Return the pan to the fridge for 30 minutes.
6. For the fifth layer, mix the orange gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and a ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Put the pan in the fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes.
7. For the sixth layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ¾ cup hot water (stir for three minutes) and ¾ cup cold water. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Return the pan to the fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes.
8. For the seventh (and final) layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and a ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the 9x13 pan (be sure to pour as slowly and as close as possible). Put the pan in the fridge and let it sit for 30 minutes.
9. When cutting your rainbow dessert to serve, be careful so you don’t mess up the layers! It’s easy to do.
Note: The gelatin colors can be altered, depending on the holiday.
Recipe courtesy of Carmen Horn
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
