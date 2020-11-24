I'll miss family this Thanksgiving, but grandma's recipe will hopefully brighten day

Cooking spray

WHAT YOU DO 1. Lightly coat a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray.

2. For the first layer, mix the orange gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Put the pan in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

3. For the second layer, mix the orange gelatin with ¾ cup hot water (stir for three minutes) and ¾ cup cold water. In the same 9x13-inch pan, pour the orange mixture as close as possible to the first layer. Be sure to pour slowly so you don’t cause any holes in the first layer. Return the pan to the fridge (make sure it’s level) and let sit for 30 minutes.

4. For the third layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ½ cup hot water (stir for three minutes), ½ cup cold water and ½ cup of the sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Return the pan to the fridge for another 30 minutes.

5. For the fourth layer, mix the lemon gelatin with ¾ cup hot water (stir for three minutes) and ¾ cup cold water. Pour into the 9x13 pan. Return the pan to the fridge for 30 minutes.