'I'm bored:' 6 ways to get your kids to stop saying it

It's not out of the ordinary for parents to hear their kids utter the phrase "I'm bored" on a regular weekend or day off from school. But during this time of social distancing, children are spending a great deal of time at home — more so than normal — without leaving so parents are probably hearing it a little more often.

There are some obvious reasons for this. First, kids are missing their structured school routine. Second, they cannot be with their friends and, finally, kids feel bored when they feel stuck inside.

So what — if anything — should parents do when kids feel bored? Well, parents shouldn't feel guilty if their kids are a little bored right now. They don’t need to be entertained every moment of the day. It’s OK for kids to be bored. In fact, a little boredom helps children appreciate the fun times and it creates time to reflect and relax from constant stimulation.

Often, the problem with kids being bored occurs when they use their boredom to create conflict instead of cooperation. So what can parents do to keep their kid’s boredom from turning into bad behavior? Below are some tips.

1. Turn boredom into opportunity for mindfulness. Try to include times during the day where there will be quiet time to allow for reflection. It isn’t necessary to fill up each moment of your child’s day with activities. In fact, make time for nothingness and meditation for the whole family.

2. Keep kids on a consistent schedule. A routine helps children have a foundation for their responsibilities during the day, and scheduled free time reduces idle time.

3. Don’t try to be a fixer. Allow kids to creative appropriate remedies for their own boredom. Giving kids the opportunity to create fun activities to solve their boredom subtly tells them they are capable and mature enough to solve their own problems.

4. Make a fun grab bag. At your weekly family meeting, think up boredom-busting activities that family members can do on the spot, such as making a bake good from scratch, build a five-minute Kahoots family game, video tape a family flash mob for the family Facebook page or have a 10-minute one-on-one date. The list could go on and on!

5. Ignore rhetoric. Just because your kiddos are complaining of boredom doesn't mean you need to make a big deal out of it. You can listen to routine complaints without response. You can provide self-guided suggestions, such as saying, “You feel bored? What do you plan to do about it?" You can redirect younger children’s attention by simply starting a surprise activity. Sometimes, ignoring, redirecting and self-guided suggestions is all that is needed.

6. Include exercise in your day. Staying healthy is very important. Be sure to exercise and cook nutritious meals to improve your children’s daily energy levels and reduce feeling down or restless.

Remember, kids are going to be bored. Parents don’t need to feel anxious about it. Just maintain a routine as much as possible, correct negative behavior and redirect kids' attention so they can learn to manage their own boredom.

Bridget Barnes has more than 30 years of experience as a Health and Human Services professional. Bridget joined Boys Town's Family Services Research and Development department to assist with creating what is now the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.