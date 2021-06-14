'I'm going to count to 3.' But what happens when kids call your bluff?

Yep. In my entire mom career, my children have always caved once the counting started. For years, me even saying “ONE” was enough to stop whatever it was Declan or his 9-year-old sister, Mara, were doing — whether it was jumping on the furniture or sassing back. It took me merely intoning the words “I’m going to count to three” and they would stop.

I knew the counting magic was wearing off because, in recent years, he has let me get to two before giving way.

This brings me to my present dilemma — Declan calling my bluff and playfully asking, “What happens after three?”

A friend of mine with older kids recommended I ask him what he thinks happens when I get to “three,” so now I’m waiting for an opportunity to count him down to spring the question on him. And of course, in a weird switch of the universe, my son has been so well-behaved that there has been zero chances to put him on the spot.

Declan will be starting middle school in the fall, but in a show of my maternal denial that my kids are getting older, I hadn’t put any thought into the fact that in addition to the kids getting too big to cuddle (but not really because I need a kid hug everyday) they are getting too savvy to count out.