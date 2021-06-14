'I'm going to count to 3.' But what happens when kids call your bluff?

My son, Declan, is 11 years old and, for more than a decade, I have been able to count him down from bad behavior.
But now I think I need to get a new trick.
The other night was a struggle of wills about getting to bed on a school night — something that has ramped up as the school year has crept to an end.
I met the limit of my daily allotment of patience because it was after 8:30 p.m. and my son was now eating into “my time.” After all, I had a season finale from one of my adult content television shows to watch that I record after the kids go to bed.
So, after repeated and increasingly desperate requests that he retire to his room were met with playful dodging, I stopped dead in my tracks, turned and started in on the old trusted three count.
He immediately began the retreat to his bedroom door but not before he turned and asked one simple question that has never been broached before, “What happens when you get to three?”
To which I replied, after a powerful pause while maintaining eye contact, “You don’t want to know.”
In a nod to how much authoritative fear I exert over my children, Declan giggled “good night” and closed his bedroom door.
I have no idea what happens when I get to three because I have NEVER had to count that far.
Yep. In my entire mom career, my children have always caved once the counting started. For years, me even saying “ONE” was enough to stop whatever it was Declan or his 9-year-old sister, Mara, were doing — whether it was jumping on the furniture or sassing back. It took me merely intoning the words “I’m going to count to three” and they would stop.
I knew the counting magic was wearing off because, in recent years, he has let me get to two before giving way.
This brings me to my present dilemma — Declan calling my bluff and playfully asking, “What happens after three?”
A friend of mine with older kids recommended I ask him what he thinks happens when I get to “three,” so now I’m waiting for an opportunity to count him down to spring the question on him. And of course, in a weird switch of the universe, my son has been so well-behaved that there has been zero chances to put him on the spot.
Declan will be starting middle school in the fall, but in a show of my maternal denial that my kids are getting older, I hadn’t put any thought into the fact that in addition to the kids getting too big to cuddle (but not really because I need a kid hug everyday) they are getting too savvy to count out.
Just when I think I have this parenting thing on lock, my kids up and mature on me and I feel like I’m back where I started when they first arrived; when I was questioning if I was “doing parenting right.”
But the basics are still there. If they cry, I still hold and soothe them. I try to make they laugh every day because I will never get tired of hearing the sound. And when something like counting to three stops working, you pivot and find the way to the next thing.
***
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes twice a month for Momaha.com.