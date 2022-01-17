I'm more than fine with letting my kids stay up late to read. Here's why.

Over the kids’ winter break from school, we spent a good amount of family movie time catching up on the Harry Potter series. It was all a lead up to the New Year’s Day viewing of the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special that streamed on HBOMax.
My 10-year-old daughter, Mara, was only mildly engaged (she claims to not find magic very interesting). However, what proved more powerful than her Wizarding World indifference was her little sister side and its fear of missing out on anything her older brother is doing. Declan, who is 12, has recently sparked an interest in the Potter-verse, which has since fanned into a full flame. This had led him to not being satisfied with just watching the movies. He's now reading all the books.
When the kids were younger, I read them all of the Harry Potter books during family road trips. I was their very own audiobook. But that was years ago, and so many of the fine details of the books are forgotten. While the movies are lovely, they in no way capture all of the wonder that J.K. Rowling put onto the page.
Declan, like millions of other readers around the world, has become consumed by the story. How consumed? He started the series a little over a week ago and is already on the third book, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” At this rate, it’s looking like he could have them all read by the end of the month.
How is he managing this while also going to school, being an active participant in our family, eating, bathing and all the nonsense shenanigans that go into be a pre-teen boy? I may have a bit of a soft spot when it comes to the kids staying up reading in bed.
The main bedtime rule at my house is Declan and Mara need to stay in their rooms and not make a lot of noise. If they follow that one silent ironclad tenet, what they actually do after lights out is up to them.
I know that seems like A LOT of autonomy for a 10- and 12-year-old, but here’s the thing. When you’re reading in bed and you’re exhausted, you’re going to fall asleep. But if you are completely engrossed in a book and someone tells you to turn out the light and go to bed, sleep will NOT come. At least in my experience.
If my children are anything like me — and they are — they will either silently wait until the coast is clear and turn on the bedside lamp and continue reading, or they will lay there languishing in the dark with their mind racing about what great excitement they are missing in the unread pages. Especially when the books we are considering are Harry Potter books.
The hardbound copies that Declan casually plucks off the bookshelf one after another is a collection that took a decade to assemble. He can effortlessly bounce from one book to the next, when I had to wait for years until the next installment. I can vividly remember the excitement of pre-ordering the newest copy and waiting until midnight on the day of its release to pick it up and crack it open to start reading before I even got out of the bookstore.
While I am envious of Declan having the whole saga laid out in front of him, I’m too much of a book lover to make him turn the light out. Maybe I’m more of a bibliophile than a mom, but there’s no such thing as a bad night’s sleep if you stayed up late reading a good book.
Molly Cavanaugh of Channel 94.1 FM’s Big Party Show in Omaha is a mom to two children living in Chicago. She writes three times a month for Momaha.com.