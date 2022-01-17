I'm more than fine with letting my kids stay up late to read. Here's why.

How is he managing this while also going to school, being an active participant in our family, eating, bathing and all the nonsense shenanigans that go into be a pre-teen boy? I may have a bit of a soft spot when it comes to the kids staying up reading in bed.

The main bedtime rule at my house is Declan and Mara need to stay in their rooms and not make a lot of noise. If they follow that one silent ironclad tenet, what they actually do after lights out is up to them.

I know that seems like A LOT of autonomy for a 10- and 12-year-old, but here’s the thing. When you’re reading in bed and you’re exhausted, you’re going to fall asleep. But if you are completely engrossed in a book and someone tells you to turn out the light and go to bed, sleep will NOT come. At least in my experience.

If my children are anything like me — and they are — they will either silently wait until the coast is clear and turn on the bedside lamp and continue reading, or they will lay there languishing in the dark with their mind racing about what great excitement they are missing in the unread pages. Especially when the books we are considering are Harry Potter books.