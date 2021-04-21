I'm not ready for my son to graduate high school

I have a child graduating from high school next month. How do I feel about that, you ask? Well, um, I’m sorry...what? That cannot be right. Surely you are mistaken.

I’m not in denial. I know that kids grow up fast. I do. You see, I’ve been here before. He is kid number four in our family, so this is our fourth rodeo. I’ve watched, blubbering, as three other kids did the whole commencement thing. So this should be business-as-usual for us.

But somehow, this one snuck up on me.

This kiddo was always the baby. Well, before the final surprise baby. He was the one playing cars in the dirt while his older brothers had baseball games. He was the one running errands with me while the “big” kids did big kid things. He was always the next one up.

So as we dealt with the big kids coming of age, I think there was a comfort in the fact that we still got to do it all again with our baby boy.

And we did.

We went to his games, his conferences and his school programs. We got the full scope of parental childhood enjoyment. But somehow, there was a false bottom with this one. We’d gotten used to the feeling that we always had an endless supply of time. It felt that way for so long that I think I’d started to believe it.