I'm not ready for my son to graduate high school

I have a child graduating from high school next month. How do I feel about that, you ask? Well, um, I’m sorry...what? That cannot be right. Surely you are mistaken.
I’m not in denial. I know that kids grow up fast. I do. You see, I’ve been here before. He is kid number four in our family, so this is our fourth rodeo. I’ve watched, blubbering, as three other kids did the whole commencement thing. So this should be business-as-usual for us.
But somehow, this one snuck up on me.
This kiddo was always the baby. Well, before the final surprise baby. He was the one playing cars in the dirt while his older brothers had baseball games. He was the one running errands with me while the “big” kids did big kid things. He was always the next one up.
So as we dealt with the big kids coming of age, I think there was a comfort in the fact that we still got to do it all again with our baby boy.
And we did.
We went to his games, his conferences and his school programs. We got the full scope of parental childhood enjoyment. But somehow, there was a false bottom with this one. We’d gotten used to the feeling that we always had an endless supply of time. It felt that way for so long that I think I’d started to believe it.
So now it’s just shocking. He is finished with high school?! He’s moving on to college and adulthood? What happened to the time?
But one thing I hadn’t counted on — and it's one I think so many parents can relate to — is the pandemic. More than anything, I blame COVID-19 for the sneak attack feel of this momentous event in my child’s life.
Because even though 2020 stretched out forever, the markings of time were erased from nine of its months. Once March 2020 hit, our son was home every day. He studied up in his room instead of at school. He didn’t go to games, hang out with friends or have a junior prom.
These were very necessary precautions, and I’m grateful for those safety measures (and also for the extra time I got to spend with my son). But they also meant his junior year kind of dissolved away instead of existing until its scheduled completion.
All those things we use to mark time in our children’s school lives — parent-teacher conferences, school activities, dances, sports seasons, carpooling, etc. — were absent. I missed out on the forewarning of basketball season ending and baseball beginning. I missed out on the awareness of prom, state DECA and track; the way those things ease us into the end of the school year and, ultimately, into summer break.
So now, even though he’s a senior in high school, it feels like he skipped ahead. Without the daily ins and outs of his junior year, senior graduation feels too soon.
I’m thrilled that he was able to have a semi-normal senior year with in-person learning, and I think his school district has done an amazing job handling everything they’ve been forced to handle. I know, educationally speaking, he’s ready to move on.
But what if I’m not?
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.