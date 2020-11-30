I'm teaching my children to be independent, but I hope they'll always need me

To this day when he erupts into a meltdown, he always manages to quietly say between sobs “Mommy, I need a hug.” That physical touch instantly calms him down the same way it always did when he was a baby. Only now we can actually talk through our feelings.

When he wakes up in the morning, he gives me the biggest hug, lets out a deep sigh and says, “My mama’s here.” Sometimes when I’m in the kitchen cooking and the kids are playing, my little man will stop what he’s doing, run over to me and give me the biggest bear hug.

I’m fully aware of the fact that, at some point in his life, the excitement over mama will stop. I’m also aware those daily hugs will stop, too. When that day comes, I hope we still have a strong mother/son bond. I hope our relationship becomes stronger over the years, even if he won’t need me the way he does now.

Most importantly, I hope he always knows that no matter where he’s at in his life, his mama will always be there for one more hug.

Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.