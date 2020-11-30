I'm teaching my children to be independent, but I hope they'll always need me

Does your parenting style change depending on your child’s gender? I’m not referring to the old-school thought system of boys only playing with trucks and girls only playing with dolls. I’m referring to the skills we teach them at an early age.
As soon as my daughter was born, I wanted her to be independent. From falling asleep on her own as a baby to helping herself make a bowl of cereal, I’ve always encouraged her to do things on her own.
I teach my son those same independent skills, but I secretly want him to still need me. Maybe it’s because he’s a boy or because he’s my youngest, but I’m holding on to all the ways a little boy needs his mama.
This difference in parenting, albeit unplanned, was not always my best decision. While my daughter was sleeping through the night at 3 months old, my son didn’t sleep through the night until he was 13 months old. Sometimes he'd wake up four times a night. I blamed it on the teething, growth spurts and constant ear infections. And yet every night I rocked him to sleep, singing sweet lullabies in those precious ears. Every time he let out a cry, I rushed in to soothe him. I was doing the exact opposite of what every parenting/sleep book tells you not to do — but I couldn’t stop.
I soaked up those snuggles during the all-too-quick baby stage. Maybe I went overboard, but I knew this baby would be my last and I wouldn’t get another chance. Three years later, my little man still thrives off of hugs and snuggles.
To this day when he erupts into a meltdown, he always manages to quietly say between sobs “Mommy, I need a hug.” That physical touch instantly calms him down the same way it always did when he was a baby. Only now we can actually talk through our feelings.
When he wakes up in the morning, he gives me the biggest hug, lets out a deep sigh and says, “My mama’s here.” Sometimes when I’m in the kitchen cooking and the kids are playing, my little man will stop what he’s doing, run over to me and give me the biggest bear hug.
I’m fully aware of the fact that, at some point in his life, the excitement over mama will stop. I’m also aware those daily hugs will stop, too. When that day comes, I hope we still have a strong mother/son bond. I hope our relationship becomes stronger over the years, even if he won’t need me the way he does now.
Most importantly, I hope he always knows that no matter where he’s at in his life, his mama will always be there for one more hug.
***
Stephanie Sullivan is a full-time working mom raising two kiddos in Omaha. She’s originally from New Jersey and loves exploring everything the city of Omaha has to offer. She and her husband, Dan, have been married for seven years, and he does a fabulous job keeping her Jersey attitude in check. She is excited to connect with local moms and share her personal stories of the emotional ups and downs of parenthood.
