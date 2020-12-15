I'm trying the 30 days of baking challenge with my kids and it's brought us closer together

Every year during the holiday season, I always have a big list of baking projects I want to accomplish. But then life gets in the way. Thanksgiving to Christmas always ends up being busier than I imagine. I forget to make a plan and therefore forget to buy the necessary ingredients.

But this year is different.

With our slower paced life thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, I decided to make the most out of our down time at home and try 30 Days of Baking with the kids. I scoured Pinterest for recipes that are fun, different and have varying degrees of difficulty. I wrote out a schedule, made sure the projects were divvied up evenly and utilized Target’s drive-up grocery service. Each of my five kids will get six baking projects over the month-long endeavor, and we should end right around Christmas Day.

It was an ambitious project to start off with. My kids love to be in the kitchen with me, but generally one project a week is enough to wear me out — let alone seven. The key to success was giving each child individualized projects. This way, we can relax and have fun instead of the usual bickering that goes on while I divide up the few ingredients to add and they inevitably feel disappointed by their lack of involvement.