I'm trying the 30 days of baking challenge with my kids and it's brought us closer together

Every year during the holiday season, I always have a big list of baking projects I want to accomplish. But then life gets in the way. Thanksgiving to Christmas always ends up being busier than I imagine. I forget to make a plan and therefore forget to buy the necessary ingredients.
But this year is different.
With our slower paced life thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, I decided to make the most out of our down time at home and try 30 Days of Baking with the kids. I scoured Pinterest for recipes that are fun, different and have varying degrees of difficulty. I wrote out a schedule, made sure the projects were divvied up evenly and utilized Target’s drive-up grocery service. Each of my five kids will get six baking projects over the month-long endeavor, and we should end right around Christmas Day.
It was an ambitious project to start off with. My kids love to be in the kitchen with me, but generally one project a week is enough to wear me out — let alone seven. The key to success was giving each child individualized projects. This way, we can relax and have fun instead of the usual bickering that goes on while I divide up the few ingredients to add and they inevitably feel disappointed by their lack of involvement.
We haven’t kept to our seven-days-a-week schedule, but even spreading it out we’re enjoying the culinary adventure. It’s been so fun to see the kids grow over the last few weeks, both in skill and confidence. At the beginning, they might have needed my help measuring, pouring or even stirring at the stove, but now all four of the older kids are pretty much in charge of each project. I’m still hanging around to supervise and take credit, but I don’t feel like I need to hover and micromanage. I can relax and let them have their way. And they can always lean on me for advice.
Even my 4-year-old is getting better at all the basics — pouring, stirring and waiting to try everything until it’s finished. He sometimes gets bored in the middle of a project, but usually manages to return just in time to taste test.
I have to admit, I’ve also added to my skills. Scone dough, which has always felt hard and not-quite-right the few times I’ve tried before, now has a perfected way about it. And I’ve even tried my hand at new skills like hot fudge, caramel and butterscotch sauces.
One of the most obvious ways I’ve matured during this time is that I’ve become a better mom in the kitchen with the kids. This has been a kind of trial by immersion. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and irritated when we’re only baking once a month or even less often, and all five kids want to help with all the things. But being in the kitchen every day has given me a sense of comfort and ease. We’ve had a couple mishaps in the midst of a pretty successful few days. But that’s okay. Mistakes teach us more than all the successes combined. And if we do mess up, there’s always a project tomorrow.
Always having a baking project around also means we get to give them away to family and friends, which is a neat way to celebrate the holiday season with people we love. The kids get to brag about their kitchen success and those on the receiving end get a yummy treat.
And more than the baking, we’ve learned a new way to enjoy each other as a family. With Christmas break officially here, I’m excited to end this 30 Days of Baking in the same way. Who knows? Maybe this will be a tradition we get to keep for a lot of years to come.
