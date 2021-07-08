Imaginary friends: Parents, it's OK to believe

Imaginary friends have been portrayed in a negative light, often making parents feel that their child may be anti-social, shy or have low self-esteem. What would the other parents think if your little Cindy started talking about her new pretend friend? Would they think you are not spending enough time with your child or that she’s not developing properly?

Relax! The other parents will probably tell you that their child also has an imaginary friend – maybe two. The truth is that about two out of three children have played with or spoken to an imaginary friend by the time they are 7 years old.

How imaginary friends help your child:

Your child is expressing her creativity by coming up with an imaginary friend. Maybe it’s a dragon, a teddy bear, another person who makes her feel more comfortable in social situations or just a partner for play. Imaginary friends can be an outlet to help children speak their minds or express their feelings.

Pretend friends also help in your child’s development of right versus wrong. If you hear your child blame the broken picture frame on her new friend, she has demonstrated that she knows what she did was wrong, but is not ready to take responsibility for it.

Guidelines for imaginary friends: