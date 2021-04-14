Important outdoor safety tips for newborns

Once you’ve brought your new baby home, you may soon find yourself wishing to head outside with him or her on a nice day. This is a great idea, as fresh air has rejuvenating and refreshing properties for parent and baby.
There are no hard and fast medical rules for taking your baby outside, but it does take preparation to ensure a successful trip out the door. Below are some tips.
Dressing for the warmer weather:
A good rule of thumb for dressing your baby is to put him or her in one more layer than you are wearing. For example, if you’re in jeans and a long-sleeve shirt, put your baby in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a jacket or hoodie.
• For spring and fall weather (temperatures below 75-degrees Fahrenheit), layer up and remove later if needed. Some layering options are a short-sleeved onesie, pants and long-sleeved top, light jacket or hoodie, socks under booties and a light beanie.
• For summer weather (temperatures above 75-degrees Fahrenheit), have a single layer, such as a onesie and shorts or light cotton pants. A sun hat should also be included, along with sunscreen for babies older than 6 months. Babies younger than 6 months can wear sunscreen, but a small amount is recommended.
Sun safety for your baby:
Baby skin is much more sensitive than yours, so make sure you’re applying sunscreen at least every two hours. Apply it more frequently if your baby is sweating or in water. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your baby’s hands and feet. Choose a baby-safe, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and avoid irritating the skin and eyes with sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
Along with sunscreen, use alternate forms of sun protection as well, such as:
• Wide-brimmed hats
• Sunglasses (if your baby tolerates them)
• Long sleeves or pants in a loose, breathable material
• Stroller covers or an umbrella
• Avoid being outside during peak sunlight hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., even if the day is overcast.
What to pack when heading out:
While a short walk around the neighborhood requires a small amount of supplies, spending more than a couple of hours outside means you need to pack a bag.
• Diapering supplies: Have several extra diapers and plenty of wipes, a tube of diaper rash ointment and a change of clothes for your baby. It also wouldn’t hurt to have an extra shirt for yourself or your partner, just in case there’s a blowout while holding or carrying your baby.
• Food/nourishment: If breastfeeding, bring along whatever you need, such as a cover if desired or a small pillow for support. If your baby drinks from a bottle, bring one or two along with formula and some bottled water for mixing, or pack a small cooler with pumped breastmilk.
• Toys: Have some toys available in the stroller or on your baby carrier to keep your little one occupied.
• Extra sunscreen: Bring enough sunscreen for you, your baby and whoever else is coming along.
***
This blog was written by Boys Town Pediatrics for Momaha.com.