Important outdoor safety tips for newborns

Baby skin is much more sensitive than yours, so make sure you’re applying sunscreen at least every two hours. Apply it more frequently if your baby is sweating or in water. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to your baby’s hands and feet. Choose a baby-safe, broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and avoid irritating the skin and eyes with sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

Along with sunscreen, use alternate forms of sun protection as well, such as:

• Wide-brimmed hats

• Sunglasses (if your baby tolerates them)

• Long sleeves or pants in a loose, breathable material

• Stroller covers or an umbrella

• Avoid being outside during peak sunlight hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., even if the day is overcast.

What to pack when heading out:

While a short walk around the neighborhood requires a small amount of supplies, spending more than a couple of hours outside means you need to pack a bag.