In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge

You never need a special occasion to eat cookies, at least according to Cookie Monster.
But Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.
Cookie Monster Fudge is simple, yummy and kids of all ages will swoon over how adorable it is.
It’s almost too cute to eat ... almost.
Five fun facts about Cookie Monster
1. Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid. In a 2010 post on the Sesame Street Twitter account, Cookie Monster tweeted: “Me wasn’t born with the name ‘Cookie Monster.’ It just nickname dat stuck.”
2. Cookie Monster has his own Twitter handle: @MeCookieMonster. If you love cookies, and love to smile, you should follow it.
3. The original incarnation of Cookie Monster was created by Jim Henson for a General Foods commercial.
4. If you ask Siri the question: What is zero divided by zero? She includes Cookie Monster in her answer: “Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”
5. Cookie Monster is left-handed.
Cookie Monster Fudge
Ingredients:
• Two 12-ounce bags blue candy melts
• 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
• ½ cup mini Oreo cookies
• ½ cup broken chocolate chip cookies
• Candy eyes
Directions:
1. Line an 8-inch square pan with lightly greased parchment paper. Set aside.
2. Place the candy melts in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat at 70% power for 60 seconds. Stir well. If needed, microwave for additional 15-second increments and stir until smooth.
3. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk.
4. Pour the mixture evenly in the prepared pan. Top with cookies and candy eyes, pressing into the fudge.
5. Chill about 2 hours to set the fudge. Cut into squares.
