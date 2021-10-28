In honor of Cookie Monster's birthday, try making this cookie-filled fudge

You never need a special occasion to eat cookies, at least according to Cookie Monster.

But Tuesday is the birthday of the beloved, furry blue Muppet from Sesame Street, which is the perfect occasion for eating cookie-filled fudge.

Cookie Monster Fudge is simple, yummy and kids of all ages will swoon over how adorable it is.

It’s almost too cute to eat ... almost.

Five fun facts about Cookie Monster

1. Cookie Monster’s real name is Sid. In a 2010 post on the Sesame Street Twitter account, Cookie Monster tweeted: “Me wasn’t born with the name ‘Cookie Monster.’ It just nickname dat stuck.”

2. Cookie Monster has his own Twitter handle: @MeCookieMonster. If you love cookies, and love to smile, you should follow it.

3. The original incarnation of Cookie Monster was created by Jim Henson for a General Foods commercial.