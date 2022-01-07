In honor of National Soup Month, here are four recipes to try

4. Roast the peppers. (You may need to wait for the tomatoes, onions and garlic to finish roasting.) Turn on your broiler. Put the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet and place them as close to the broiler as possible. Broil 3-5 minutes per side or until all sides are well charred.

5. Once the peppers are charred, put them in a large mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 5 minutes. The steam trapped in the bowl will help loosen the skin. Then use a paper towel to peel off most of the blackened skin from the red pepper. (Careful! The peppers will still be very hot.) Leaving behind some charred skin will add some smoky flavor.

6. Remove the core and seeds from the pepper and roughly chop.

7. Add all ingredients to your blender — including the roasted vegetables as well as red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes and 2 teaspoons olive oil — working in batches so that the blender is only halfway full at a time. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. It may help to add the blended soup into a pot and heat it on the stove.