In need of a new birthday tradition? Here are five this mom loves.

1. Birthday sticker calendar. Both of my boys’ birthdays are at the end of the month, and Austin didn’t seem to comprehend when we would celebrate his birthday. He kept asking me, “Is it tomorrow?” So, I printed out a calendar and we put a sticker on it every day during January. It became a fun ritual and also an easy way for Austin to understand the timeline. I’ve heard of people giving little presents to their children every day leading up to the big day, and that sounds like an expensive tradition. The stickers were such an easy way to make the whole month special without being extravagant.

2. Birthday books. A very thoughtful friend bought Dr. Seuss’ “Happy Birthday to You” for my boys this year. It was the perfect book to read Austin the night before his birthday, along with a "Paw Patrol" birthday book. We also read a Trolls birthday book to my youngest since that was the theme of his decorations. I read books with my children every night, so this tradition naturally integrated into our existing routine. The only issue was that the Dr. Seuss book was long, so I had to skip a few pages to keep Austin’s short toddler attention span. At the end, however, he told me he can’t wait to read his birthday book again next year.