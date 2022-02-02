In need of a new birthday tradition? Here are five this mom loves.

I've been noticing recently how my 3-year-old son, Austin, is truly starting to absorb experiences and process emotions. It's been fascinating to watch as he stores memories in his head in real time.
For this reason, I've decided to finally start implementing holiday and birthday traditions — starting with his birthday. My hope is that Austin — and someday his little brother, Aiden — will look forward to these traditions for years to come.
This year, for the first time, I had two birthday celebrations to plan, since Austin’s brother turned 1 two days after he turned 3. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we chose not to have a birthday party for either of them. Therefore, to make these birthdays special, I put extra pressure on myself to create memorable traditions.
Unfortunately, I scrambled around like crazy until the very end to pull everything together. Looking back, I realized the reason I felt so stressed about establishing traditions is because I want them to last the rest of my children’s lives. Perhaps this way of thinking was a little dramatic.
Here are the traditions we tried this year and what we liked — or didn't like — about them. Hopefully, by sharing them, it will provide inspiration for other stressed-out moms looking to start new traditions with their kids on their birthdays.
1. Birthday sticker calendar. Both of my boys’ birthdays are at the end of the month, and Austin didn’t seem to comprehend when we would celebrate his birthday. He kept asking me, “Is it tomorrow?” So, I printed out a calendar and we put a sticker on it every day during January. It became a fun ritual and also an easy way for Austin to understand the timeline. I’ve heard of people giving little presents to their children every day leading up to the big day, and that sounds like an expensive tradition. The stickers were such an easy way to make the whole month special without being extravagant.
2. Birthday books. A very thoughtful friend bought Dr. Seuss’ “Happy Birthday to You” for my boys this year. It was the perfect book to read Austin the night before his birthday, along with a "Paw Patrol" birthday book. We also read a Trolls birthday book to my youngest since that was the theme of his decorations. I read books with my children every night, so this tradition naturally integrated into our existing routine. The only issue was that the Dr. Seuss book was long, so I had to skip a few pages to keep Austin’s short toddler attention span. At the end, however, he told me he can’t wait to read his birthday book again next year.
3. Obnoxious birthday hat. Last year, I got Austin a blue birthday hat, adorned with pom-poms and ribbons. He loves this hat and was begging to wear it more than a week before his birthday. So, I’ve decided he will be wearing this tacky hat every year — until he is begging me to not to wear it, which will most likely be when he’s in high school if I’m lucky! I could have made this hat on my own (and many craftier mothers can probably do so), however, I purchased ours for $15 from Etsy. I'm hopeful it will endure for years to come. I love that I will have a picture of my growing boy every year in the same hat, and can’t wait to see the hilarious pictures of him grudgingly wearing it in the future. I will also be purchasing a special hat for Aiden to wear next year on his second birthday.
4. Birthday prank. What better way to start a birthday than with a prank? My husband and I thought it would be fun to wake Austin up by singing happy birthday — and giving him a little surprise. We opened the door, started singing at the top of our lungs and sprayed him with silly string as he gleefully giggled. Then, my husband broke out the confetti cannon. That’s when things went downhill. The slightly loud boom of the cannon scared Austin, and we spent the next five minutes consoling him while trying to keep ourselves from laughing out loud. Next year, we will bless both of our boys with a little early morning prank — but we’ll be sure to keep our audience in mind and avoid pranks that scare them.
5. Birthday giving. I have always wanted to celebrate my children’s birthdays by giving to others. In future years, I hope to find a charity for donating toys and books so that my boys know the importance of giving back from an early age. This year, since we didn’t have a birthday party due to pandemic, I thought it would be fun to “give” to our families and friends by delivering cake and candy to them with the special birthday boy. Austin and Aiden had such a blast making special deliveries to the porches of our friends and family. Austin sported his birthday hat with pride while he handed boxes of cake and bags of candy to everyone. It was such a perfect way to end the day. When I asked Austin his favorite part of his birthday, he smiled and exclaimed, “The cake deliveries!”
In addition to these traditions, there were also copious amounts of themed balloons and decorations, including a driveway chalk masterpiece from a local business, Chalk the Walk. By the end of birthday number two in two days, I was completely exhausted and in major need of a glass of wine.
But the smiles on my boys’ faces made it all worth it. Plus, with my little ranking system, I now have a nice narrowed down list of traditions for next year!
***
Jamie Wiechman is a mother of two young, rambunctious boys and a stepmother to a tween girl living in Omaha with her husband, Seth. She works in marketing, and in her spare time, she enjoys exploring new fitness adventures for moms and finding ways to make parenting more attainable and manageable for everyone.