Instead of candy, hand out festive favors at your next Halloween party

If you're thinking about handing out something other than candy this Halloween, give these six spooky favors a try instead.
1. Googly Eye Scarecrows
Make oogly, googly treat bags in a pinch.
1. Cut out a 7x9-inch piece of burlap, and using a hot glue gun, make a small pouch with an open top.
2. Place a piece of paper inside the pouch (to prevent hot glue from seeping through).
3. Create a face on the bottom half of the bag front. Cut a triangle nose from orange felt and attach nose and two googly eyes to bag with hot glue. Use black puff paint to draw mouth and let dry.
4. Create a bow tie from raffia and attach with hot glue below the mouth.
5. Use small rubber letter stamps and ink pad to stamp “I have my eyes on you” onto a small piece of paper. Use hot glue to attach.
6. Remove paper from inside pouch. Fill with raffia and treats.
2. Boo! S’mores
Friends will shriek with happiness over these haunted s’mores kits.
1. Print our “From me to boo!” tag template on 8.5x11-inch cardstock. Cut into tag shape and punch a small hole at the top.
2. Break 1 graham cracker in half and place sections in a clear plastic party favor bag. Add 1 Hershey’s miniature chocolate bar and 1 ghost-shaped marshmallow Peep.
3. Tie top of bag with twine and attach tag.
3. Smelly Feet Pedicure
Skip the treat for this fast, fun pedicure favor that uses a classic Halloween rhyme.
1. Trace the lid of a small mason jar on Halloween-themed paper and cut out the circle. Place it between the jar lid and jar.
2. Add paper grass to bottom of jar and fill with orange and black nail polish.
3. Print the “Trick or treat, smell my feet” tag template on 8.5x11-inch cardstock. Cut along dotted lines, punch a small hole at top and tie onto lid with embroidery thread.
4. Bugs and Kisses
Quick, sweet party favors with a creepy twist.
1. Print jar template on 8.5x11-inch craft paper cardstock and cut round jar shape with scissors.
2. Slip jar into 5.25x7.25-inch plastic sleeve.
3. Fill sleeve 1/3 full with Hershey’s kisses and spider rings.
5. Halloween Glow Lights
Stay safe and light up the night.
1. Print templates on 8.5x11-inch yellow cardstock and assemble with glue.
2. Slide three glow sticks under top flap.
6. Test Tube Treats
Turn ordinary craft test tubes into specimen containers.
1. Fill various sizes of test tubes with witches warts (chocolate chips), pumpkin teeth (candy corn) and spider eyes (Wilton candy eyes).
2. Use a one-inch circle punch to stamp circles and write specimen names in spooky handwriting. Attach to test tubes with Washi tape.