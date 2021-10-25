Instead of candy, hand out festive favors at your next Halloween party

If you're thinking about handing out something other than candy this Halloween, give these six spooky favors a try instead.

1. Googly Eye Scarecrows

Make oogly, googly treat bags in a pinch.

1. Cut out a 7x9-inch piece of burlap, and using a hot glue gun, make a small pouch with an open top.

2. Place a piece of paper inside the pouch (to prevent hot glue from seeping through).

3. Create a face on the bottom half of the bag front. Cut a triangle nose from orange felt and attach nose and two googly eyes to bag with hot glue. Use black puff paint to draw mouth and let dry.

4. Create a bow tie from raffia and attach with hot glue below the mouth.

5. Use small rubber letter stamps and ink pad to stamp “I have my eyes on you” onto a small piece of paper. Use hot glue to attach.

6. Remove paper from inside pouch. Fill with raffia and treats.

2. Boo! S’mores

Friends will shriek with happiness over these haunted s’mores kits.