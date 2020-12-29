Instead of forgettable gifts under the tree, family focused on gifts that bring them together

Our kids have been asking for another dog (we already have two). In fact, our two girls went so far as to create a picture slide show with all the reasons they need another pet. So when another puppy became available, we broke down and got the pup a month before Christmas. They’re now kicking themselves because of the amount of responsibility involved, but there has also been endless snuggles and "oohing and awing" over the sweet little canine.

We also took the opportunity to upgrade my girls' tech. My 13-year-old got a much-needed phone upgrade, and my 11-year-old got service to my old phone. They were ecstatic at their new phones, and we can rest easier about their active social lives now that they can always get a hold of us.

The three younger boys were harder to shop for, but we managed to find ways to keep the magic of Christmas all year long. They got a new gaming system, which is definitely a big present and not really an experience. But with only one to share with the entire family, there will be life lessons involved, too. And many fun nights playing together as a family.