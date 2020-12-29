Instead of forgettable gifts under the tree, family focused on gifts that bring them together

Every Christmas, my husband, Zach, and I struggle with what to get our five kids for Christmas. We have the discussion over the “perfect” gift or set of gifts for each of them. And then we have the deeper discussion on what kind of junk we want to allow into (or keep out of) our house.
Over the years of having children, our house seems to be bursting with toys, books and junk thanks to the many birthdays, holidays and special occasions. So when it comes to Christmas, a holiday we generally go all out for, we’ve reached a point where we’re tired of adding to our massive collection of forgettable items.
In the last couple years, we’ve tried approaching this holiday by buying one big family gift that we can all enjoy and share. But inevitably, I would break down and fill the house with wrapped presents anyway. It’s one thing to decide you don’t need anything else, but it's a whole other thing to know your kids aren’t going to have anything to open on Christmas morning.
After last Christmas, we really truly decided to stick to our guns. No presents in 2020; only experiences. We wanted to make memories that will last and have experiences that will change them; not to mention a scrubbing clean of the natural childhood entitlement that tends to cling to each kid.
But gifting experiences is hard during a pandemic, when some things aren't available or possible. We talked about a big family trip for Christmas instead of gifts, but this year wasn’t the year to travel. So we had to get creative (even if it meant some of the experiences were linked to actual gifts).
Our kids have been asking for another dog (we already have two). In fact, our two girls went so far as to create a picture slide show with all the reasons they need another pet. So when another puppy became available, we broke down and got the pup a month before Christmas. They’re now kicking themselves because of the amount of responsibility involved, but there has also been endless snuggles and "oohing and awing" over the sweet little canine.
We also took the opportunity to upgrade my girls' tech. My 13-year-old got a much-needed phone upgrade, and my 11-year-old got service to my old phone. They were ecstatic at their new phones, and we can rest easier about their active social lives now that they can always get a hold of us.
The three younger boys were harder to shop for, but we managed to find ways to keep the magic of Christmas all year long. They got a new gaming system, which is definitely a big present and not really an experience. But with only one to share with the entire family, there will be life lessons involved, too. And many fun nights playing together as a family.
And we committed to karate for a year since they have been begging to take it since their uncle got his very cool black belt. It’s expensive with multiple kids in class and we were worried about making the time for it in our already packed schedule, but as we thought about what they really wanted and what they really needed, we knew karate was the perfect marriage of both. It would be fun and exciting while also teaching them discipline and helping them get active — especially after a year of living in a global pandemic when all their other sports and activities have been canceled.
Santa still brought one small gift for each of them, and I put a little extra effort into everyone’s stockings. But the magic of the season wasn’t lost even if there wasn’t as much to unwrap. And this year, we know the gifts won’t be opened and forgotten about a week or so later. These experiences will last a long time and will teach as much as they’ll bring enjoyment. It wasn’t an easy transition to make, but I’m so glad we finally stopped putting all the pressure on presents and, instead, remembered what this season and what our lives are all about — family and spending time with each other.
Rachel Higginson is a married mom to five kids. She is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author who has received a Utopia Award for Best Contemporary Romance and Penned Con Award for Best Novella Series. She lives in Omaha.