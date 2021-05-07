Instead of World's Best Mom, I strive to just be OK. Here's why

Because you're human.

Do they make "World's Most Okay-est Mom" gear instead? Because if so, I'd like a mug please. I think I can handle that.

I'm never going to be the Instagram-worthy mom who has an impeccably clean house; whose children are perfectly posed putting together some amazing art project with adorable smiles on their faces. If I tried to snap a similar photo, my kids would still have bits of lunch on their faces, amazingly dirty hands and probably would be fighting over who gets the blue marker while a container of glitter gets knocked over. (Who lets their kids use glitter anyway?!)

Some days, cold baby carrots are the healthiest thing I am able to put on my kids' plates. There will always be a dirty clothes pile (or a few) in my laundry room. Heck, there will probably always be that rogue basket full of clean clothes that never seems to get emptied out. Some days I am just too tired to read a story at the end of the day, so I let them read in bed instead. My kids might not always get the recommended amount of sleep, and I know they've gotten too much screen time since the start of the pandemic.

You'd think I'd feel better as our kids — Sam and his little brother Elliott — got a little older. But I still felt the need to be perfect.