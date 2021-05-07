Instead of World's Best Mom, I strive to just be OK. Here's why

When I found out I was pregnant with my first child, my husband and I literally jumped for joy around our living room.
It was April of 2013, and our son, Sam, was on the way. I daydreamed about the type of mom I wanted to be. In my newbie mom mind, I wanted to be perfect, so I read parenting books and took the baby class at our local hospital.
Once Sam was born, I worried constantly about everything I did or didn't do. I was always seeking advice and validation. When Sam would cry every night from 9 to 10 p.m. (what we called his "witching hour"), I'd sit and cry with him wondering what I was doing wrong. It took what seemed like forever to get him to sleep through the night, and we had so many problems nursing, too. And after we had success, he then decided to wean himself at 10 months old, just two months shy of my goal of nursing for a whole year.
My desire to be perfect left me feeling overwhelmed and often like a complete failure.
As Mother's Day approaches, I've seen a lot of "World's Best Mom" cards and shirts and mugs. It's really a great sentiment. Moms are the best. But I've come to realize something over the years: I don't want to be the World's Best Mom.
Why? Because it's impossible. It really is. You will likely never live up to your own expectations of being the most present, fun, loving and awesome parent. How come?
Because you're human.
Do they make "World's Most Okay-est Mom" gear instead? Because if so, I'd like a mug please. I think I can handle that.
I'm never going to be the Instagram-worthy mom who has an impeccably clean house; whose children are perfectly posed putting together some amazing art project with adorable smiles on their faces. If I tried to snap a similar photo, my kids would still have bits of lunch on their faces, amazingly dirty hands and probably would be fighting over who gets the blue marker while a container of glitter gets knocked over. (Who lets their kids use glitter anyway?!)
Some days, cold baby carrots are the healthiest thing I am able to put on my kids' plates. There will always be a dirty clothes pile (or a few) in my laundry room. Heck, there will probably always be that rogue basket full of clean clothes that never seems to get emptied out. Some days I am just too tired to read a story at the end of the day, so I let them read in bed instead. My kids might not always get the recommended amount of sleep, and I know they've gotten too much screen time since the start of the pandemic.
You'd think I'd feel better as our kids — Sam and his little brother Elliott — got a little older. But I still felt the need to be perfect.
As our babies turned into toddlers and into little boys, I kept the pressure going to do everything. Keep a clean house, keep up with laundry, put a healthy meal on the table and actually get my kids to eat it, read a story every night before bed and spend quality time together on the weekend doing some fantastically creative art project or visiting some really cool place.
But I'm slowly learning to let go of these grand mom expectations. It's taken some work. In doing so, I've become happier and a lot less stressed. I choose to focus on my mom wins like introducing a new vegetable to their picky palates or introducing a healthy recipe once a week and — success! — getting my kids to eat some of it. And I'm choosing to let go of the stuff I can't control and pesky expectations I know I will never live up to.
I've even unfollowed the perfect Instagram moms and decided instead to look up to real moms who tell it like it is and aren't afraid to show how human and imperfect they (and their kids) really are.
Because at the end of the day, no matter how "just OK" of a mom I feel, my kids still think I am the best. I try my hardest, and they know how much I love them. They know everything I do, I do for them. For them, that's enough.
"Mommy? Do you know what?" my youngest said recently as he crawled on top of me while I laid on the couch. "You're the bestest mommy in the entire world!"
"Really?" I asked him.
He replied with a giant bear hug, and suddenly I felt content.
So this Mother's Day, I hope you'll listen to your kids when they tell you you're the best — even if you just feel OK.
You are you, and you are enough.