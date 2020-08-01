You have permission to edit this article.
Introduce kids to sushi with 3 sweet and simple variations that are perfect for summer
Something fishy is going on. It’s a trick — to get kids to try something new and nutritious.

STRAWBERRY CHIA ROLL

Ingredients:

1 cup short-grain white rice

1 cup fresh strawberries, thinly sliced

¼ cup chia seeds

Directions:

1. Cook the short-grain white rice until soft and sticky. Allow to cool completely.

2. Using a sushi roller mat, flatten out rice and top with sliced strawberries.

3. Roll the rice and cut into 1½-inch-thick slices.

4. Top with thinly sliced strawberries and a sprinkling of chia seeds.

PINEAPPLE KIWI ROLL

Ingredients:

1 cup short-grain white rice

½ pineapple, cubed

1 kiwi, thinly sliced

Coconut flakes, optional

Directions:

1. Cook the short-grain white rice until soft and sticky. Allow to cool completely.

2. Using a sushi roller mat, flatten out rice and top with pineapple and kiwi.

3. Roll the rice and cut into 1½-inch-thick slices.

4. Top with kiwi, pineapple and coconut flakes, if using.

BANANA NUT ROLL

Ingredients:

1 banana, ripe or slightly under ripe

¼ cup chopped nuts

¼ cup milk chocolate morsels

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, melt chocolate morsels.

2. Peel banana and trim ends. Roll banana in melted chocolate and chopped nuts. Let cool to harden.

3. Slice banana into 1-inch-thick sections and serve.

Variation: Create a peanut butter roll with ½ cup smooth peanut butter, warmed in the microwave for 30 seconds to make it spreadable. Fully coat banana with peanut better, then roll banana in chocolate morsels and nuts. Slice in 1-inch sections and serve.

