Is it safe to host Thanksgiving during COVID? Omaha experts weigh in

‘None of us lives in a vacuum’

“There may be this tendency to think, ‘Well, we’re going to limit people who aren’t in the high-risk groups. We’ll have grandparents stay separate and get together with low-risk people only.’ The only problem with that is we don’t live in a vacuum,” Pehrson said. “If we have enough of those get-togethers that are too big, the spread of the virus will increase in the community and eventually will make its way to someone who is in that higher-risk category. And none of us wants our gathering to become an inadvertent jumping point to someone who could become severely ill.”

How to talk with family about your plans

If you’re worried about broaching the subject of holiday get-togethers, it’s best to get it out in the open as soon as possible, either in person or virtually. Give everyone a chance to share their thoughts and concerns, Pehrson said.

“The big thing is doing it in a way that doesn’t come across as judgmental; that doesn’t shame or try to convince the other person. Ultimately, people have their own preexisting ideas on this topic, and you’re not going to persuade anyone,” Pehrson said. “At the end of the day, it might be a situation where people have to agree to disagree.”