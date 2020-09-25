Is it time to travel? It all depends on your comfort level

I'm not saying you need to travel internationally, but maybe — depending on your comfort level — it’s time to visit local landmarks you usually don’t visit because of crowds. Maybe it’s time for a road trip. Maybe, yes, it’s time to take a plane flight. It just may be the perfect time to visit somewhere you've always wanted to go if your kids are old enough to know what they can and can't do, like not touching things and keeping their masks on.

I think we’ve all been living with fear of the unknown for the past seven months. While that isn’t all bad, we only live once. It’s easy to say this is a blip in time and we will be back to normal in no time, but no one really knows that. At what point do we say we are doing the best we can; we are going to be cautious, be safe and understand the risks but we're going to just take a leap of faith?

I’m inching closer to that point, even though fear of public opinion is just as scary as catching the virus right now. I think we will just go for it and travel sometime soon. Wherever we go, we will stay in a house, order food in or eat on patios and enjoy a change of scenery. After all, my kids have been back in school for more than a month and the extra precautions seem to be enough to prevent the spread thus far. Maybe it’s time to just say yes before it’s too cold and we can’t go.