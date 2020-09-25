Is it time to travel? It all depends on your comfort level

It’s no secret I am a planner. I don’t need a routine day to day and I love to go with the flow, but I crave having things to look forward to.
When my youngest was born, I was fortunate enough to be able to stay home from work. While I do miss the purpose and accomplishment of working, it has been so amazing to be able to travel, have flexibility, spend the summers with my kids and pick them up from school each day. It’s been 100% worth it for our family.
Enter COVID-19. Plans went out the window, we’ve canceled multiple trips and my kids have yet to go to the grocery store, let alone get on an airplane. They are antsy to go somewhere and so am I. It’s taking a toll on the mental health of everyone in my family having to miss out on something that was such a huge part of our life. Pre-pandemic, we would save up and travel every few weeks to different places. It was always important to my me and my husband to instill in our kids at a young age a love of traveling and new things.
Last week I heard someone on the radio discussing travelling right now. They were talking about how so many places are struggling because of the loss of tourism and how this is a great time to be able to see things that people normally wait for hours to see. That was an excellent point I hadn’t thought of.
Last year, I visited Hong Kong during the height of the rioting. Most tourists suspended their trips, which made it possible for us to go straight to the front of the line for sights that normally take most of your day to see. It was awesome.
I'm not saying you need to travel internationally, but maybe — depending on your comfort level — it’s time to visit local landmarks you usually don’t visit because of crowds. Maybe it’s time for a road trip. Maybe, yes, it’s time to take a plane flight. It just may be the perfect time to visit somewhere you've always wanted to go if your kids are old enough to know what they can and can't do, like not touching things and keeping their masks on.
I think we’ve all been living with fear of the unknown for the past seven months. While that isn’t all bad, we only live once. It’s easy to say this is a blip in time and we will be back to normal in no time, but no one really knows that. At what point do we say we are doing the best we can; we are going to be cautious, be safe and understand the risks but we're going to just take a leap of faith?
I’m inching closer to that point, even though fear of public opinion is just as scary as catching the virus right now. I think we will just go for it and travel sometime soon. Wherever we go, we will stay in a house, order food in or eat on patios and enjoy a change of scenery. After all, my kids have been back in school for more than a month and the extra precautions seem to be enough to prevent the spread thus far. Maybe it’s time to just say yes before it’s too cold and we can’t go.
I think we all need something to look forward to right now, and anything good for our mental health is worth it. Let’s all just do our best and give each other grace as we start to inch back into normalcy. It’s going to be a long road, but we will get there.
***
Jaime Wyant is an Omaha native, wife to Bret and mother to Marin and Liam. She writes monthly for Momaha.com. Read more from Jaime here.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!