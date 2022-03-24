Is your child cursing? Here are 9 tips to help tame that potty mouth

It’s a shock when your sweet and innocent little child says their first curse word. It's safe to say most of us are flabbergasted.

If you're not sure how to stop your child from blurting out swear words (often at the most embarrassing times), here are some helpful tips.

1. Practice what you preach. Children are going to mimic what they hear adults say. If you don’t want your child to swear, model how not to swear for them.

2. Correct yourself. I know parents will use the occasional swear word with a child present. When this happens, you should quickly correct yourself and apologize. You can give yourself a mini time out so your child learns there is a price for having a potty mouth — even for adults.

3. Don’t overreact. Small children are developing their communication skills. They will try out any new word they hear. However, if they learn that cursing gets a great deal of attention and time spent with their parents, they will definitely do more of it. Your correction should be as simple as ignoring it or having your child redo their statement without swearing.

4. Stop the chronic cursing. If your school-age child repeatedly uses curse words, try to determine who, why and when they are most likely to curse. Then make the appropriate changes. Start by sitting down and talking with your child about why they curse. Have them think and write down ways to stop cursing in the future. Prompts can be helpful to curve chronic cursing.

5. Don’t be amused. Some parents inadvertently encourage their child’s cursing with laughter, nervous giggling, smiles or even hugs. When your little one blurts out an appalling curse word that seems hilarious at the time, you should turn your back or look away from your child. Ignoring is better than encouraging them with your amusement.

6. Anger fuels cursing. When children are angry, they may use cursing as a tool to get back at their parents. When your child is too upset to correct their behavior, you should remember but not address their cursing. Wait. You can use a swear jar to keep track of curse words. When your child is calm enough to cooperate, have him or her do the required behavior (acts of kindness, chores, etc.,) to remove the swear tokens from the jar before he or she can get back to the fun things in life. Older kids will learn to cut back on their swearing to avoid the swear jar.

7. "My friends curse." Kids are more likely to pick cursing up at home, but their friends can be a big influence on the words that slip out of our children’s mouths when we aren’t around. You cannot control every word your child utters. If an older child decides to curse in your presence, give a meaningful and immediate consequence and then move on.

8. Context, context, context. Parents should consider the context that the curse word was used. Sometime stuff happens. A burned hand or a stubbed toe can cause an unintended curse word to occur. If your child corrects their own behavior and seems genuinely sorry, accept their apology and their alternative statement to swearing.

9. Expand your child's vocabulary. If your child is cursing, give them the task to find other words that can help them express their emotions and thoughts without cursing. Using hurtful swear words is learned. Children can also learn to use other words while expanding their vocabulary.

***

