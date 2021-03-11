Is your child cursing? Here are 9 tips to help tame that potty mouth

5. Don’t be amused. Some parents inadvertently encourage their child’s cursing with laughter, nervous giggling, smiles or even hugs. When your little one blurts out an appalling curse word that seems hilarious at the time, you should turn your back or look away from your child. Ignoring is better than encouraging them with your amusement.

6. Anger fuels cursing. When children are angry, they may use cursing as a tool to get back at their parents. When your child is too upset to correct their behavior, you should remember but not address their cursing. Wait. You can use a swear jar to keep track of curse words. When your child is calm enough to cooperate, have him or her do the required behavior (acts of kindness, chores, etc.,) to remove the swear tokens from the jar before he or she can get back to the fun things in life. Older kids will learn to cut back on their swearing to avoid the swear jar.

7. "My friends curse." Kids are more likely to pick cursing up at home, but their friends can be a big influence on the words that slip out of our children’s mouths when we aren’t around. You cannot control every word your child utters. If an older child decides to curse in your presence, give a meaningful and immediate consequence and then move on.